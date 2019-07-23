Hu Oxbridge School - Maths on the Move OPEN DAY

SHANGHAI, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maths on the Move, a British-oriented education initiative of Shanghai Oxbridge Educational Technology Co., Ltd. (also named "Hu Oxbridge School" ) made its debut in Mainland China with an official Launch of Programme OPEN Day in Shanghai on 13 and 14 July, 2019.

Ms. Bingjie Hu, Chief Executive Officer of Hu Oxbridge School, and Mr. Anthony Li, Deputy Academic Director of Hu Oxbridge School, jointly attended this event.

Maths on the Move is an English immersion learning programme introduced by Hu Oxbridge School and developed by Hamad & Hu British Education Consulting which targets Chinese primary school students aged between 6 and 12. This programme covers 200+ unit hours of primary school mathematics learning points. The design of the core curriculum is aligned with both British and Chinese National Mathematics syllabi for primary schools from Year 1 to 6, which are presented in a one-of-a-kind pedagogy that combines the essence of standard British English as well as British physical activities, such as British football, hockey and darts.

Tutors who conduct this programme hold a PGCE (Postgraduate Certificate in Education) qualification in the UK. This programme, combining standard British English, British Physical Activities, and a fusion of British and Chinese mathematics syllabi, is the first of its kind in China. Maths on the Move is protected by copyright, and is exclusively owned by Shanghai Oxbridge Educational Technology Co., Ltd.

About Hu Oxbridge School - Shanghai, China

Hu Oxbridge School, operated by Shanghai Oxbridge Education Technology Co., Ltd., was founded on September 18, 2018, with registered capital of 8 million Chinese Yuan, under the supervision of Pudong New Area Market Supervision Bureau. For more information about Hu Oxbridge School, please visit the company's official WeChat account: huoxbridgeschool

About Hamad & Hu British Education Consulting – Cambridge, United Kingdom

Hamad & Hu British Education Consulting, a UK-based subsidiary of Shanghai Oxbridge Educational Technology Co., Ltd., focuses on developing British education solutions for Chinese students. For more information about Hamad & Hu British Education Consulting, please visit the company's website: www.hamadhu.co.uk

