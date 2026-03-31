Huatai Securities Reports Steady Earnings Growth in 2025, Declares Cash Dividend of RMB 5.5 per 10 Shares



EQS Newswire / 31/03/2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company"; stock codes: 601688.SH, 6886.HK, HTSC.L), a leading technology-driven and fully integrated securities firm in China, announced its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.



Annual Highlights:



In 2025, the Company recorded total revenue of RMB 47.22 billion and net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 16.38 billion.

Total assets of the Group amounted to RMB 1,077.35 billion as at the end of 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 32.31%.

The Company continued to prioritise shareholder returns. Total cash dividends for the year (including interim dividends already allocated) amounted to 4,965 million (tax inclusive), representing RMB 5.50 per 10 shares, including an interim dividend of RMB 1.50 per 10 shares.

Zhou Yi, CEO of Huatai Securities, said: "No worthy new journey is ever marked on an old map. As technological transformation accelerates and global industrial dynamics are being reshaped, Huatai has chosen once again to embark on a new journey — not to negate the past, but to re-examine ourselves from a higher vantage point in pursuit of breakthroughs. We are forging industry depth, global perspective and technological foundation into core capabilities across the full life cycle, reimagining business through AI, expanding reach with a global perspective and unleashing human creativity through cultural innovation, thereby fundamentally reshaping how an investment bank creates value."



Serving the Real Economy and Optimising Household Asset Allocation



Against a backdrop of rapid technological and industrial change, in 2025, the Company sponsored the A-share listings of 10 technology companies, with lead underwriting volume of RMB 17.0 billion, supporting industry leaders in areas such as semiconductors, wind power equipment and precision manufacturing in accessing capital markets. During the year, Huatai's domestic equity lead-underwriting volume amounted to approximately RMB 66.7 billion. The Company ranked first in the industry by the number of M&A restructuring projects approved and registered with the China Securities Regulatory Commission. All-category bonds lead-underwriting volume reached RMB 1.4115 trillion. Huatai cumulatively underwrote 290 technology innovation bonds with an aggregate issuance size of approximately RMB 81.1 billion, up 132% year on year. The Company acted as financial adviser on four publicly offered REITs projects with a combined scale of RMB 11.6 billion, ranking first in the industry. In addition, Huatai Asset Management has cumulatively issued over RMB 1 trillion in enterprise ABS products.



In 2025, the Company maintained a leading position among securities firms in holdings of equity funds, non-money market funds and stock index funds. The fund investment advisory business reached RMB 30.6 billion in scale, serving 1.01 million clients, while AUM of funds of funds (FOF) products exceeded RMB 50 billion. Pension finance AUM at Southern Asset Management exceeded RMB 1 trillion, supporting the development of China's three-pillar pension system.



AI Reshaping Business Operations and Accelerating Digital Transformation



As industrial transformation accelerates and data grows ever more central to decision-making, Huatai views AI as a structural shift in how investment banks create value. The firm is advancing its "All in AI" strategy by integrating data and expertise across business lines and regions into a unified intelligent platform, strengthening data-driven industry insight as a core competitive advantage and supporting higher-quality financial services.



In 2025, Huatai made significant progress in AI-driven transformation. In October, the Company took the lead in launching AI Zhangle, an AI-native application focused on trading scenarios. Leveraging a client-facing trading tool as the primary driver, the application enables end-to-end integration across research, trading and risk management. The firm also advanced AI-driven investment research systems and a company-wide data infrastructure, embedding AI across key platforms, including the CAMS Intelligent Credit Research Platform, the global integrated FICC trading platform and the global market-making and investment platform. The Company's proprietary Global Trading Platform (GTP) was fully launched, with multiple initiatives, including "Research and Practical Application of Cybersecurity Attack Surface Management in the Securities Industry", winning second prize at the 2024 Financial Technology Development Award.



Global Expansion as a Key Growth Driver



Leveraging its deep understanding of Chinese enterprises and assets, Huatai continued to strengthen its cross-border platform, with international capabilities among the leading Chinese securities firms in Hong Kong. In 2025, Huatai made key advances across major markets, securing SGX Mainboard sponsor status and India market access, NYSE IPO lead underwriter and non-US sovereign bond broker-dealer qualifications, and establishing its Japanese subsidiary. These milestones extended the firm's reach across Asia, Europe and the Americas.



Huatai continued to integrate its onshore and offshore operations as global expansion accelerated, with its global trading platform connecting major financial centres including Hong Kong, New York, London and Singapore. In 2025, the firm sponsored 22 Hong Kong IPOs, ranking third in the market, and participated in eight of the ten largest deals, while publishing 830 overseas research reports covering 420 listed companies.



Huatai has maintained an MSCI ESG rating of AAA for two consecutive years and continues to support the green and low-carbon transition through a broad range of financial instruments. In 2025, the firm completed RMB 22.8 billion in green equity underwriting, underwrote RMB 23.1 billion of green bonds and issued RMB 8.2 billion of green ABS, while ranking among industry leaders in China's voluntary carbon market.



Looking ahead, Huatai Securities remains committed to serving the real economy and investors by strengthening technology-driven capabilities and expanding its global footprint to support Chinese enterprises' international ambitions and the high-quality development of China's capital markets.



Hashtag: #HuataiSecurities

Zhou Yi, CEO of Huatai Securities, said: "No worthy new journey is ever marked on an old map. As technological transformation accelerates and global industrial dynamics are being reshaped, Huatai has chosen once again to embark on a new journey — not to negate the past, but to re-examine ourselves from a higher vantage point in pursuit of breakthroughs. We are forging industry depth, global perspective and technological foundation into core capabilities across the full life cycle, reimagining business through AI, expanding reach with a global perspective and unleashing human creativity through cultural innovation, thereby fundamentally reshaping how an investment bank creates value."Against a backdrop of rapid technological and industrial change, in 2025, the Company sponsored the A-share listings of 10 technology companies, with lead underwriting volume of RMB 17.0 billion, supporting industry leaders in areas such as semiconductors, wind power equipment and precision manufacturing in accessing capital markets. During the year, Huatai's domestic equity lead-underwriting volume amounted to approximately RMB 66.7 billion. The Company ranked first in the industry by the number of M&A restructuring projects approved and registered with the China Securities Regulatory Commission. All-category bonds lead-underwriting volume reached RMB 1.4115 trillion. Huatai cumulatively underwrote 290 technology innovation bonds with an aggregate issuance size of approximately RMB 81.1 billion, up 132% year on year. The Company acted as financial adviser on four publicly offered REITs projects with a combined scale of RMB 11.6 billion, ranking first in the industry. In addition, Huatai Asset Management has cumulatively issued over RMB 1 trillion in enterprise ABS products.In 2025, the Company maintained a leading position among securities firms in holdings of equity funds, non-money market funds and stock index funds. The fund investment advisory business reached RMB 30.6 billion in scale, serving 1.01 million clients, while AUM of funds of funds (FOF) products exceeded RMB 50 billion. Pension finance AUM at Southern Asset Management exceeded RMB 1 trillion, supporting the development of China's three-pillar pension system.As industrial transformation accelerates and data grows ever more central to decision-making, Huatai views AI as a structural shift in how investment banks create value. The firm is advancing its "All in AI" strategy by integrating data and expertise across business lines and regions into a unified intelligent platform, strengthening data-driven industry insight as a core competitive advantage and supporting higher-quality financial services.In 2025, Huatai made significant progress in AI-driven transformation. In October, the Company took the lead in launching AI Zhangle, an AI-native application focused on trading scenarios. Leveraging a client-facing trading tool as the primary driver, the application enables end-to-end integration across research, trading and risk management. The firm also advanced AI-driven investment research systems and a company-wide data infrastructure, embedding AI across key platforms, including the CAMS Intelligent Credit Research Platform, the global integrated FICC trading platform and the global market-making and investment platform. The Company's proprietary Global Trading Platform (GTP) was fully launched, with multiple initiatives, including "Research and Practical Application of Cybersecurity Attack Surface Management in the Securities Industry", winning second prize at the 2024 Financial Technology Development Award.Leveraging its deep understanding of Chinese enterprises and assets, Huatai continued to strengthen its cross-border platform, with international capabilities among the leading Chinese securities firms in Hong Kong. In 2025, Huatai made key advances across major markets, securing SGX Mainboard sponsor status and India market access, NYSE IPO lead underwriter and non-US sovereign bond broker-dealer qualifications, and establishing its Japanese subsidiary. These milestones extended the firm's reach across Asia, Europe and the Americas.Huatai continued to integrate its onshore and offshore operations as global expansion accelerated, with its global trading platform connecting major financial centres including Hong Kong, New York, London and Singapore. In 2025, the firm sponsored 22 Hong Kong IPOs, ranking third in the market, and participated in eight of the ten largest deals, while publishing 830 overseas research reports covering 420 listed companies.Huatai has maintained an MSCI ESG rating of AAA for two consecutive years and continues to support the green and low-carbon transition through a broad range of financial instruments. In 2025, the firm completed RMB 22.8 billion in green equity underwriting, underwrote RMB 23.1 billion of green bonds and issued RMB 8.2 billion of green ABS, while ranking among industry leaders in China's voluntary carbon market.Looking ahead, Huatai Securities remains committed to serving the real economy and investors by strengthening technology-driven capabilities and expanding its global footprint to support Chinese enterprises' international ambitions and the high-quality development of China's capital markets.Hashtag: #HuataiSecurities The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Huatai Securities Incorporated in April 1991, Huatai Securities is a leading technology-driven securities group in China, with a highly collaborative business model, a cutting-edge digital platform and a broad and growing client base. It provides comprehensive financial services to individual and institutional clients, spanning wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, and investment management, with a substantial international presence.

News Source: Huatai Securities

News Source: Huatai Securities 31/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News