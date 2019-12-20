Huawei AppGallery celebrates the best apps and games of 2019

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apps are the cornerstone of a great mobile experience. From planning your commute to discovering new artists and meeting new soulmates, apps help us interact with the world in new and exciting ways with just a few taps. Here is a look at our top picks for the best apps and games of the year on the HUAWEI AppGallery.

SQUID Download

SQUID helps you discover the most interesting content by making you chief editor of your own news feed. Draw, underline and express your thoughts on the latest breaking news with SQUID's handy tools and stickers.

Radio by myTuner Download

Listen to more than 50,000 radio stations and 1 million podcasts from all over the world right from your HUAWEI phone or tablet. With its modern and easy to use interface, myTuner gives you the best experience when listening to online, internet, AM and FM radio.

Deezer Download

With a library of 56 million songs, personalised playlists and recommendations, Deezer is your perfect music companion wherever you go. Its personalised Flow playlist hones in on your tastes to serve you more tunes that you like, and its HiFi plans will satisfy even the most discerning audiophile.

Viber Download

We humans love to chat and connect, and that is at the heart of everything Viber does. With just a data or WiFi connection, this app gives you more ways to connect, from deepening conversations with chat extensions to building groups of likeminded people with Communities. Join and see why Viber is the messenger app of choice for over 1 billion users worldwide.

VIMAGE Download

VIMAGE is a cinemagraph creating app that lets you add moving effects and elements to your photos, turning them into live pieces of art.

Best Games of 2019

In 2019, game developers embraced HUAWEI AppGallery in droves with a wave of innovative games guaranteed to appeal to everyone, from the casual players to the most sophisticated gamer. So, take a look at what is on offer in our list of the best of the best.

Tales of Wind Download

Use your power to find the truth, bring the light and fight for victory in this action-packed MMORPG. Team up with your friends to explore a vast world and show your courage and skills in multi-player dungeons and real-time PvP arenas.

Saint Seiya Awakenings Download

The Classic is BACK! Experience the epic battle manga like never before, from the Galactic Duel to Sanctuary's Twelve Temples; from Poseidon's Temple to the Wailing Wall, and finally to Elysion! Burn Your COSMO!

Champions Manager Download

Battle it out with thousands of other managers to prove who has what it takes to lead a team to success. Officially authorised by FIFPro, the game includes several European Leagues and more than 3,000 professional players waiting for your call. Collect football superstars and build your ultimate club!

Rise of Kingdoms Download

From obscurity to legend, you will become the author of your civilization's history. Will you launch epic wars and conquer the world, explore the unknown as a pioneer or rise up as a benevolent leader? Only time will tell in this Epic Strategy MMO for Mobile.

Jellipop Match Download

Adorable sugary-sweet graphics, exhilaratingly smooth controls, fascinating levels, an evil witch to defeat, and cute shops to restore. This lovingly crafted match three game is sure to bring you endless entertainment in a charming world.

PVPets Download

Pick your favourite pet, strap them into a customised tank and smash into this action-packed Multiplayer Tank Battle Royale! It's survival of the fittest in this PvP game. Ready for a wild ride?

Star Trek Timelines Download

Join Starfleet on an adventure through space and time to save the galaxy from temporal anomalies, with heroes and villains from all of Star Trek history. Live long and Prosper with this ultimate Star Trek™ strategy role-playing game.

