HUAWEI CLOUD Earns OSPAR Attestation from the Association of Banks in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI CLOUD earned Outsourced Service Provider Audit Report (OSPAR) attestation from the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS). This attestation means that HUAWEI CLOUD meets Singapore's most stringent financial security requirements and that HUAWEI CLOUD is secure and reliable enough to provide cloud services for locally and Chinese-funded financial institutions in Singapore and help these institutions meet regulatory requirements.

Singapore is the world's fourth-largest financial center, after New York, London, and Hong Kong. Singapore is home to a mature financial industry, which means there is a need for extremely strong security. OSPAR is one of the most authoritative security certifications for financial institutions. It specifies the security requirements that suppliers providing services for financial institutions must meet. To be listed among the ABS-certified suppliers, HUAWEI CLOUD must meet these OSPAR requirements. The OSPAR attestation reflects HUAWEI CLOUD'S outstanding performance with world-leading security processes, security technologies, and personnel management practices.

In February of 2019, HUAWEI CLOUD officially announced the opening of a Singapore region. The Singapore region is one of the largest regions outside China, and HUAWEI CLOUD is committed to strategically investing in that region. HUAWEI CLOUD is committed to working with local and global ICT ecosystem partners to provide locally and Chinese-funded enterprises with sustainable cloud services that are stable, reliable, and secure. The acquisition of OSPAR attestation is a testimony to this commitment. Acquiring this attestation represents an auspicious start to the new year.

In March of 2018, HUAWEI CLOUD became the only cloud service provider in China to have earned the world's strictest financial data security certification, PCI-DSS, for all platforms, nodes, and services. In an IDC MarketScape: Chinese financial industry cloud and services 2018 vendor assessment report, released in April 2019, HUAWEI CLOUD was described as a leader in financial industry cloud with strong comprehensive strengths and technological innovation. MarketScape reported that HUAWEI CLOUD had taken the lead in the cloud market for China's financial industry. Security was described as a core strength.

HUAWEI CLOUD is committed to aligning and optimizing its own security methods with the strictest international security standards, building a world-class security system, and providing users with a secure and reliable environment that includes both cloud platforms and the services. In 2019 alone, HUAWEI CLOUD obtained ISO 22301, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, CSA STAR, SOC2 privacy audit, ISO/IEC 27701, ISO/IEC 29151, and BS 10012 certifications. In terms of privacy and security, HUAWEI CLOUD is one of the most authoritative names in the market today. HUAWEI CLOUD has obtained a total of more than 50 well respected certifications from around the world, including OSPAR.

