Huawei Initiates a Wi-Fi 6 Pilot Project to Embrace the Future of Learning

Wi-Fi 6 Pilot to Explore Use Cases for Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Mondragon University

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Wireless Global Congress (WGC) held by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), Huawei announced a groundbreaking Wi-Fi 6 pilot. The project, supported by the WBA, will carry out a series of Wi-Fi 6 verification tests at Mondragon University, Spain, to explore innovative Wi-Fi 6 use cases, inspire students, and enhance education outcomes.

The pilot project will pave the way for immersive education methods such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) which are changing the way teachers and students interact on campus. Similarly, it's planned that the trial will include testing Wi-Fi 6 for online live broadcasts and remote education, which are all personalizing the way in which talents are cultivated.

Through the Wi-Fi 6 pilot project, Huawei will work with the WBA to ensure that Wi-Fi networks better adapt to the requirements of teachers and students in higher education scenarios with high-density access requirements and increasingly diversified teaching applications. With Wi-Fi 6, digital talent cultivation in colleges and universities will no longer be held back by network factors such as bandwidth and latency, providing diversified and personalized teaching experience at the students' fingertips.

At the Wireless Global Congress, Li Xing, Vice President of Campus Network Domain, Huawei Data Communication Product Line, delivered an impressive keynote speech about enabling intelligent Wi-Fi 6 networks with AI. Li Xing said: "Wi-Fi 6 is a technological revolution. Huawei AI-powered AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 products achieve real-time analysis and optimization of networks, greatly improving network quality and providing a ubiquitous ultimate connection experience. Huawei joins hands with WBA to launch a Wi-Fi 6 pilot project, which will significantly improve Wi-Fi services in higher education scenarios."

Mr. Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the WBA, commented: "Wi-Fi has become an essential part of daily life for people across the world, and enabling students and teachers to learn in truly immersive and collaborative learning environments will unlock so many possibilities for academia. The Wireless Broadband Alliance is working with Huawei and Mondragon University on this Wi-Fi 6 trial to help deliver a seamless and secure Wi-Fi roaming experience for students and lecturers, and improve the quality of learning methods and resources for generations to come."

Jesus Lizarraga, Telematics Coordinator of Mondragon University affirms: "Compared with other industries, colleges and universities have a stronger need for Wi-Fi 6. Mondragon University has just deployed the latest Huawei Wi-Fi 6 products, bringing higher bandwidth. We believe that Wi-Fi 6 will help us explore new educational models for the future. Therefore, we are very pleased that the WBA and Huawei have chosen Mondragon University for Wi-Fi 6 verifications."

Huawei is committed to promoting the development of the Wi-Fi 6 industry, and will continue cooperating with partners to provide ubiquitous connections and pervasive intelligence for colleges, universities, government organizations, and enterprises. Additionally, Huawei strives to combine the power of new ICT technologies through digital platforms and assist customers' pursuit of digital transformation success.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1019196/Huawei_WBA.jpg