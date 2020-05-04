Huawei Launches Flagship Intelligent Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Product for Singapore's Enterprise Market

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei hosted the Singapore OptiX Club -- an online technology webinar. Themed "OptiX, lighting up your mind", Huawei together with its business leaders and technical elites explored the role of fiber optical networks in digital transformation and technological innovation across all industries. At the event, Huawei also launched its flagship product for data center interconnect networks (DCI), Huawei OptiXtrans DC908, to Singapore's enterprise market.

The rapid development of big data, cloud computing, and mobile Internet has given rise to massive traffic generated between data centers. As data centers evolve and expand all the way to the network edge, the increasing demand for simple, high-performance data center interconnect (DCI) solutions has surged. According a report by Omdia, total revenue of the global DCI market reached US$3.7 billion in 2019, with the growth coming largely from regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific. Revenue in the DCI market in Asia Pacific reached US$1.326 billion in 2019, representing a robust year-on-year growth of 13.8%.

"We have seen a surge of over 50 percent online traffic under the current climate. It's critical for enterprises to strengthen their data center infrastructure to provide consistent digital experience for their customers with reliable network connectivity," said Aaron Wang, Managing Director of Huawei Enterprise Business Group Singapore. "Today we are here to introduce Huawei's latest Intelligent OptiX Network strategy and our star DCI product, the OptiXtrans DC908, that will help enterprises meet the growing demands of network capacity expansion with an all-optical network foundation."

Utilizing Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 to build Data Center Interconnect (DCI) networks with ultra large bandwidth, simplified architecture

Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 features an ultra large capacity of 800 Gbit/s per wavelength supporting flexible configuration between 100G and 800G, and future-proof Super C+L technology to achieve 220 wavelengths. This cutting-edge product helps enterprise customers easily cope with the challenges of today's massive data flows, minimize the cost per bit and improve customer's return on investment. A single 2U device can support up to 12.8 Tbit/s ultra-high integration. In terms of architecture, Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 supports both optical and electrical integration, and converges five kinds of boards into a single one, reducing device footprints and saving equipment room space. Powered by the network-level webGUI, automatic fiber discovery, and automatic commissioning technologies, Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 allows IT technicians to deploy new services in 8 minutes with simple mouse clicks. Meanwhile, Huawei's AI technology enables intelligent network O&M, which can automatically predict more than 60% of gradual failures and reduce false alarms through automated analysis of the failure origins.

In February 2020, Huawei OptiXtrans DC908 was recognized as "Leader" of Data Center Interconnect by GlobalData. Huawei's all-optical DCI equipment (Huawei DC OptiX) was also ranked No.1 in 2019 by Omdia in its Data Center Interconnect Market Share Outside of North America report.

By the end of 2019, Huawei has helped over 120 key industry customers across more than 60 countries efficiently deploy DCI networks. Its customers include China's internet giant Baidu, Netherland's ISP customers like AMS-IX, and financial leaders such as the National Bank of Greece.

