Huawei Mobile Services To Explore The Ultimate Potential On HUAWEI P40 Series

SHENZHEN, China, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the HUAWEI P40 Series Global Launch Event, Huawei announced the latest development related to the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem and apps. Developers are welcome to collaborate with Huawei in its effort to expand its ecosystem, and therefore bring consumers around the world richer experiences.

HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI Browser, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud and HUAWEI Themes are currently available to users in over 170 countries and regions, with HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Reader rolling out in additional locations soon to bring quality entertainment to more users around the world.

As Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, remarked during the event, HMS is rapidly gaining popularity with 600 million global users and is becoming a trusted enabler of quality, all-scenario experiences. With the launch of HUAWEI P40 Series, HMS ecosystem is set to benefit even more consumers with smarter, richer, more efficient and secure user experiences.

Rapid growth of HMS apps

As Richard pointed out, Huawei is rapidly expanding the volume of high-quality entertainment content on HMS platforms. Huawei has partnered with BBC to introduce a BBC News category on HUAWEI Video, bringing the most updated quality news videos to users in more than 20 countries and regions. In the near future, HUAWEI Video and BBC will offer high-quality TV shows and documentaries by BBC Studio to users in more locations around the world.

Through HMS Apps, Huawei provides rich entertainment experience to users by cooperating with global leading partners.

HUAWEI Video : Huawei is working together with top content providers and leading content partners including ZDF, Filmin, Megogo, Rakuten and more, to offer a rich selection of international and local video content to consumers.

: Huawei is working together with top content providers and leading content partners including ZDF, Filmin, Megogo, Rakuten and more, to offer a rich selection of international and local video content to consumers. HUAWEI Music : In partnership with Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and more, Huawei offers a vast library of quality music that can be streamed on HUAWEI Music.

: In partnership with Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and more, Huawei offers a vast library of quality music that can be streamed on HUAWEI Music. HUAWEI Reader: available in China , Spain and Malaysia now, the catalogue of digital books is also quickly expanding with quality reading materials in multiple languages.

The brand-new panorama theme in HUAWEI Themes comes with the launch of P40 Series. Collaborating with artists around the globe, panorama themes are provided in multiple forms including live-photo and Chinoiserie, bringing an immersive and realism experience to users with a variety of panoramic interaction, which creates a more personalised form of smartphone themes.

HUAWEI Mobile Cloud supports automatic data backup for the phone, which enables users to back up 18 types of data for their devices, including gallery data, contacts, calendar, WLAN and more.

Data restoration and multiple device synchronisation are also provided, which ensure important data on Huawei devices logged into the same HUAWEI ID can be synchronised in real time, helping users manage data in a safer and easier way. The "Find My Phone" feature in HUAWEI Mobile Cloud will be launched along with P40 series.

Accelerating development of smart technology in collaboration with developers

Executing on its all-scenario intelligence strategy, Huawei provides global developers and partners with the access to a wealth of HMS capabilities, allowing them to easily develop apps for the platform and reach out to millions of Huawei device users worldwide. Huawei welcomes global developers to launch their apps on AppGallery, so together with Huawei they can work towards delivering better app experiences to global consumers.

AppGallery currently provides 18 categories of global and local apps covering news, social network, video, music, entertainment and games, including the leading search service provider Qwant, and the mobile game Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall, which can be downloaded on AppGallery starting April 3rd.

All-scenario digital services covering every aspect of life

The HUAWEI P40 Series is pre-installed with AppGallery, Huawei's official app marketplace and the world's top 3 distribution platform. Global popular apps are available on the AppGallery and it also provides localised experiences for users with a rich selection of local apps. Quick Apps are also rolling out around the globe to let consumers enjoy a lighter but more convenient app experience.

HUAWEI Ability Gallery is available for developers and cooperating partners to integrate their services into HUAWEI Assistant, which is accessible by swiping left on a Huawei device's Home screen, providing them with an avenue to reach out directly to users. For instance, leading British newspaper publisher News UK has partnered with Huawei. Based on the collaboration, users can receive news from News UK via Instant Access, AI Tips, and other points of access provided by HUAWEI Assistant. Also, the flagship apps of News UK, including The Times, talkSPORT and The Sun, are launched on AppGallery.

"Huawei remains committed to the development of our chipset-device-cloud capabilities, and we hope to join hands with global developer and partners to speed up the development of HMS ecosystem. Together, we will create better smart experiences that make the full use of 5G technology for the benefit of consumers," said Richard.

With the arrival of HUAWEI P40 Series, Huawei will continue to build out the HMS ecosystem to enrich the digital lifestyle for HUAWEI P40 Series users.

