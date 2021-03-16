Huawei Mobile Services Unveils All-New User Interface for AppGallery to Make App Discovery a Scroll in the Park

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI AppGallery, the official app market for Huawei devices, today unveiled its brand new user interface (UI) for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The new design promises to facilitate a more intuitive navigation experience, while streamlining its search-to-installation user journey by increasing the editorial content on its platform. In addition, the update will also look to introduce personalised content through its location-based app curation.

The unveiling of the new interface comes at a time when the HUAWEI AppGallery ecosystem continues to show rapid growth. To date, Huawei's official app market has over 530 million active global users, with over 2.3 million partner app developers across the globe.

"The HUAWEI AppGallery ecosystem has shown exponential growth since its launch in April 2018, and is now one of the top three app markets globally." Said Shane Shan, Director of Asia Pacific Huawei Consumer Cloud Service. "The revamped AppGallery layout emphasises ease-of-use, and users can expect more editorial content such as in-depth reviews, Editor's Choice and thematically curated app series that can help in the discovery of useful apps, while also giving more context before download."

With a bolder design approach, the improved interface sees the use of large image cards to replace app thumbnails on its gallery for easier browsing. In an effort to increase the content relevancy, AppGallery also offers app recommendations based on users' location and profile.

Mobile gamers will be delighted to find a separate Games tab, for a more focused search experience. Moreover, users can discover the latest game reviews and ratings through featured cards such as "New Games We Love", "Game of the Week", and "Top Rated Games".

With this latest iteration, HUAWEI AppGallery will launch exclusive promotions for its users. Users simply need to complete tasks such as daily clock-ins, app downloads and perform in-app purchases to stand a chance to win rewards such as cashback, free in-app items, coupons, Huawei products and more.

The AppGallery's latest UI will be automatically updated on all Huawei smartphones within selected APAC regions starting from 15 March 2021 for users to enjoy its enhanced user experience.

Visit https://bit.ly/38Ehj3W to experience the AppGallery new UI.

