HUAWEI Positioned in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI has been placed in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems1 report released by Gartner recently.

By 2022, 75% of databases will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform. Migrating databases to the cloud can often present considerable challenges. In 2020, HUAWEI CLOUD released a full portfolio of GaussDB database products to help enterprises easily migrate databases to the cloud to enjoy benefits such as lower costs, higher availability, and more scalability.

The HUAWEI CLOUD GaussDB databases are the embodiment of Huawei's in-depth understanding of cloud migration and digitalization tasks and more than 10 years of practical experience in database development, migration, and management.

Huawei has been strategically investing in database products for more than 13 years and has successfully developed more than 40 database products for use with 30,000 network management and billing software systems deployed by telecom carriers globally. Huawei has gathered more than 1000 top-notch database experts to research and develop database products in seven R&D centers around the world.

The HUAWEI CLOUD GaussDB databases can be used with public and hybrid clouds. They are ideal for customers in a wide range of industries such as finance, pan-government, telecom, energy, transportation, healthcare, logistics, and e-commerce. They seamlessly handle high-concurrency transactions and accurately analyze massive amounts of data to unlock the value of data. These products may well be the impetus required to accelerate digital transformation in our intelligent world.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, By Donald Feinberg, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, Adam Ronthal, Henry Cook, 23 November 2020

