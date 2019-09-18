Huawei Unveils Next-Generation Intelligent Product Strategy and New +AI Products

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2019, Huawei unveiled its next-generation intelligent product strategy and new +AI products for the enterprise market. The new products and solutions include a three-layer AI architecture based on the Engine AI Turbo product series, the iMaster NCE autonomous driving network management and control system, and the industry's first iMaster NAIE network artificial intelligence (AI) platform; a new-generation OceanStor Dorado intelligent all-flash storage based on Kunpeng and Ascend processors; Huawei OptiXtrans DC908, the industry's first intelligent data center interconnect (DCI) product; and more.

Sun Fuyou, Vice President and CTO of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said: "Huawei Enterprise's next-generation product strategy is nicknamed '123456', which means we aim to build 1 intelligently connected world; focus on 2 service scenarios - campuses and data centers; provide 3 Intelligent OptiX Network product series; offer 4 intelligent IP network engines series products; and leverage 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Huawei's OceanStor Dorado V6 as well as other products and solutions developed by Huawei.

"In addition to deep-diving into singular product areas, Huawei Enterprise is also integrating key technologies across multiple product areas, for example, IP and optical networks, 5G and Wi-Fi 6, IP and storage, and soft/hard SDN. Focusing on campuses and data centers, we are advancing intelligence in our innovations to offer competitive next-generation intelligent products and solutions."

Huawei launches a three-layer AI architecture to create intelligent IP networks for the AI era

For the first time, Huawei introduced a three-layer AI architecture to create intelligent IP networks, bringing together intelligent connectivity, intelligent operations and maintenance, and intelligent learning for the AI era. The architecture includes the Engine AI Turbo product series, the iMaster NCE autonomous driving network management and control system, and the industry's first iMaster NAIE network AI platform. The company has incorporated AI capabilities into various layers of IP networks, fully enhancing the intelligence level of IP networks and accelerating network development to support autonomous driving.

Kevin Hu, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line said: "Huawei will keep sharpening the competitive edge of its products and solutions by leveraging the three-layer AI architecture for intelligent IP networks based on the Engine AI Turbo product series, iMaster NCE and iMaster NAIE. We strive to better serve global customers and partners and lead the development of intelligent IP networks."

Huawei launches a new-generation OceanStor Dorado intelligent all-flash storage based on Kunpeng and Ascend processors

Huawei's new-generation OceanStor Dorado intelligent all-flash storage (OceanStor C series) is an end-to-end high-speed platform built based on the Kunpeng 920 and Ascend 310 AI processors. It enables 20 million I/O operations per second (IOPS) and reduces latency to within 0.1 ms. The fully interconnected and highly reliable SmartMatrix architecture ensures the smooth operation of core businesses even in the case of controller failure. In addition, based on the machine learning capabilities of the Ascend 310 AI processor, the read cache hit rate is improved by 50%. Leveraging cloud-based AI interconnectivity, it also allows full-lifecycle intelligent management, making the storage experience continuously better during usage.

Peter Zhou, Vice President of Huawei's IT Product Line and President of Huawei's Intelligent Data and Storage Domain, said: "With the rapid development of cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT), a diverse range of applications and massive amounts of data are generated, which pose demanding requirements on real-time data processing. Data infrastructures must be upgraded to fulfill these demands. OceanStor Dorado intelligent all-flash storage, the new-generation intelligent storage solution, embodies Huawei's years of experience in all-flash storage technologies, and aims to better help customers get the most value possible from their data value."

Zhou also announced the launch of Flash Only Plus, a universal flash storage scheme, which makes all-flash storage more affordable, more accessible and easier to use.

Huawei announces the Intelligent OptiX Network strategy for enterprises and new products including OptiXtrans DC908, the industry's first intelligent DCI product

Huawei announced the Intelligent OptiX Network strategy for enterprises and unveiled three series of innovative products - OptiXtrans, OptiXaccess, and OptiXstar - to cope with the all-optical data center, all-optical transmission, and all-optical campus scenarios. The newly launched products include:

Huawei OptiXtrans DC908, the industry's first intelligent DCI product, is tailored for global data center customers to ensure smooth data center interconnection. This product is based on a simplified architecture and supports one-click service provisioning without professional operations. Deployment takes less than eight minutes. With a 48T transmission capacity over one optical fiber, it can reduce the number of fiber connections by 90% a site. Equipped with dedicated chips and algorithms, networks can be managed intelligently.

Huawei OptiXtrans E9600, the first intelligent all-optical transmission device customized for enterprises, can be widely used in industries that are significant to a nation's social and economic development, such as energy, power and electricity, transportation, education and finance. The industry-level security ensures high reliability of long-haul production data transmission.

Huawei OptiXaccess and OptiXstar are optical access and optical terminal product series designed for enterprises that aim to reshape traditional campus networks with environmentally friendly optical fibers and increase enterprise operational efficiency.

Richard Jin, President of Huawei's Transmission & Access Product Line said: "Restructuring traditional networks is a pressing need for enterprises undergoing digital transformation. Based on the advantages of fiber optical technologies in bandwidth, energy consumption and transmission stability, more and more industries are beginning to use optical connections for production and operations to reduce network transmission costs, boost operational efficiency, and improve the business experience. To this end, Huawei, as a leader in the optical industry, has released the Intelligent OptiX Network strategy and the 'three OptiXs' series of innovative products for the enterprise market to build ubiquitous optical connectivity as an all-optical foundation for digital transformation of enterprises."

