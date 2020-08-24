Huayi Brothers' "The Eight Hundred" Soars To $7.5 Million IMAX Debut in China

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that Huayi Brothers' "The Eight Hundred" soared in its IMAX debut this weekend, earning $7.5 million in box office across nearly 650 IMAX theatres in China. IMAX theatres delivered the strong result even with a 50% capacity limitation in Chinese mainland, and captured 6.5% of the film's overall box office, despite accounting for only 1% of screens. Chinese audiences flocked to the war epic, with IMAX theatres recording more than 550 sell-out shows in the first two days of exclusive preview screenings alone. "The Eight Hundred" has earned an estimated $116 million in overall box office to date.

"The Eight Hundred" is the first commercial film in Asia shot entirely using IMAX cameras, and the first new blockbuster release to hit Chinese multiplexes since they began reopening in late July. The strong early performance of The Eight Hundred has driven IMAX's overall box office market share in Chinese mainland since reopening to 6.4%. IMAX has now earned $15.7 million at the box office and generated 2.1 million admissions in Chinese mainland since its theatres began to resume operations on July 24.

"After being closed for six months, the performance of IMAX theatres at the Chinese box office continues to exceed our expectations and reinforces our belief that audiences are eager to return to theatres where local guidelines allow," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation. "'The Eight Hundred' breaks new ground as the first commercial film in Asia shot entirely with IMAX cameras and its strong debut marks a significant step in the rebound of the theatrical business in the critically important Chinese market."

"The Eight Hundred" is based on the true story of the battle and protection of the Si Hang Warehouse during Sino-Japanese war in Shanghai, China, in 1937. In the event, about 400 soldiers (the so-called Eight Hundred Heroes in history) held out against numerous waves of Japanese forces for four days and nights.

"The Eight Hundred" kicks off a strong fall slate for IMAX in China, including the Chinese release of Warner Bros. Pictures and Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" on September 4. "Tenet" will begin opening in international markets on August 26.

