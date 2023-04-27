Hub Group Inc. Q1 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $61.8 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $87.5 million, or $2.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.5% to $1.15 billion from $1.30 billion last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $61.8 Mln. vs. $87.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.88 vs. $2.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.84 -Revenue (Q1): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00-$7.00 Full year revenue guidance: $4.6-$4.8 bln