26.10.2023 23:49:20

Hub Group Inc. Reveals Decline In Q3 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $30.5 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $87.3 million, or $2.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.0% to $1.02 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $30.5 Mln. vs. $87.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $2.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.17 -Revenue (Q3): $1.02 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 to $5.40

