+++ Kapitalschutz + Klimaschutz ☀️🌳🌧️ nachhaltig investieren ☀️🦋🌧️ mit dem Österreichischen Umweltzeichen +++-w-
08.02.2022 23:15:02

Hub Group Q4 Profit Rises; Stock Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $84.3 million or $2.48 per share, compared to $22.4 million or $0.67 per share last year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter increased by 32% to $1.26 billion from $952.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.43 per share on revenues of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Looking forward to full year 2022, the company expects earnings of $5.90 to $6.30 per share and revenues of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $5.02 per share on revenues of $4.82 billion.

HUBG closed Tuesday's trading at $75.68, up $1.59 or 2.15%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $4.57 or 6.04% in the after-hours trading.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hub Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten