Hub Group Aktie

Hub Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 899799 / ISIN: US4433201062

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14.09.2026 13:47:08

Hub Group To Post Operating Loss In H1 Before One-time Charges; Names David Yeager Chairman & CEO

(RTTNews) - Hub Group (HUBG) announced, based on preliminary results, revenue trends through the first half of 2026 have been near company expectations, with consolidated operating revenue expected to be in the range of $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. The company is not providing a range of operating income or loss due to ongoing financial closing procedures but does anticipate reporting an operating loss for the first half of 2026 before the impact of one-time charges. As of June 30, 2026, Hub Group had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $132 million and restricted cash of approximately $28 million. Debt at June 30, 2026 totaled approximately $198 million, and net debt of approximately $66 million.

For full year 2026, the company estimates consolidated operating revenue of approximately $3.6 to $3.8 billion and capital expenditures of approximately $40 million to $50 million.

On September 11, 2026, the company amended its revolving credit agreement. The amendment extends the deadline for delivery to the lenders of the company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and unaudited quarterly financial statements for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026 to November 30, 2026.

Separately, Hub Group announced that, effective September 14, Executive Chairman David Yeager is returning to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer role, with Phillip Yeager continuing to serve as President and Vice Chairman. The company also announced the appointment of Patrick ODonnell as Chief Financial Officer, effective following the filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Hub Group shares are down 3.01 percent to $34.95.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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