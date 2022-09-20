HUB International Embeds Auto Insurance into Wayne Reaves Auto Dealer Management Software

VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform that offers choice alongside trusted brokerage advice, provides an effortless way for auto dealers to deliver added value to customers.

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB , a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced plans to embed its technology within a leading automotive software system to bring auto insurance coverage options directly to car buyers at point-of-purchase. Partnering with Wayne Reaves Software , a leading automotive Dealer Management System provider to independent auto dealers since 1987, VIU by HUB continues to simplify the personal insurance process with the power of HUB International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm.

Wayne Reaves Software, which aims to empower growth and streamlines processes, has served more than 28,000 auto dealers throughout the U.S.

VIU by HUB delivers a fresh perspective on insurance by simplifying the shopping, comparing, purchasing, and managing of personal insurance while offering unbiased choice of carriers alongside expert advice.

Partnering with VIU allows an organization to provide value added insurance buying services to its clients without needing to become an insurance company themselves. VIU's technical capabilities allow the platform to be easily embedded within the workflows and systems of partner organizations, enabling them to offer insurance seamlessly within the purchasing journey.

Car shoppers are increasingly preferring to buy insurance within an auto ecosystem. VIU allows them to not only bundle auto insurance but have a choice of multiple carriers, which then saves time and money for their consumers leading to stronger ties between dealers and customers. In addition, VIU helps auto dealers boost margins on the unit economics of selling a car amidst uncertain shifts in the market.

"Embedding VIU by HUB into the car-buying process is a win for both customers and dealers," said Bryan Davis, EVP, Head of VIU. "This partnership with Wayne Reaves, which is already well-known and trusted among auto dealers, ups the game for auto dealers looking for unique ways to increase customer conversion rates and build adjacent revenue through a service that adds value to car buyers."

With VIU by HUB, customers can not only digitally purchase the insurance options that best fit their lifestyles and budgets, but they can manage those policies and get advice across their lifetime – all while never having to quote their insurance again.

"Simplifying the car buying experience for both the independent auto dealers we serve, and their clients, is something we are always striving to do," stated Jason Reaves, President of Wayne Reaves Software. "By integrating VIU by HUB into our DMS, we are not only accomplishing that but helping our partners maximize opportunities to drive revenue, strengthen customer loyalty and support growth beyond the auto sale itself."

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

About Wayne Reaves Software

Wayne Reaves has been a leading provider of Dealer Management Software since 1987. The DMS provides an easy-to-use experience for dealers of all types and sizes with Multi-Location and Online hosting capability. The software is always up to date and backups are secured. Wayne Reaves can also provide responsive Websites and a variety of Digital Advertising Packages. As the most trusted name in the digital space, dealers rely on Wayne Reaves Software to sell more cars, make more money, save time and increase productivity. No other digital partner provides dealers with the depth and breadth of experience in the dealer industry. For more information about Wayne Reaves dealer software and websites, visit www.waynereaves.com .

