HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES HUB SHOPPING CENTER INSURANCE

New Complete Insurance and Risk Solutions for Multi-tenant Shopping Centers

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Shopping Center Insurance for multi-tenant shopping centers in the U.S. HUB Shopping Center Insurance is a new proprietary insurance solution for owners and operators to secure property insurance, general liability and workers' compensation tailored to their needs.

Shopping center facilities encounter many risks, including property damage from natural disasters, vandalism, vacancies, business interruption due to equipment failures, and the growing shift from traditional retail to a larger share of non-retail, non-food tenants and even difficult-to-insure tenants. As a result, there is a growing need to go to multiple carriers to find suitable and adequate coverage potentially driving insurance costs and gaps.

"Shopping center owners and operators face multiple, unique and challenging risks where they may struggle to find adequate insurance or need to go to multiple carriers to secure coverage," said James "Chip" Stuart, HUB's Real Estate Specialty Practice Leader. "HUB Shopping Center Insurance will help fulfill the need for specially tailored insurance coverage, risk services and the ability to build a package of coverage to meet their individual property and situational needs."

HUB Shopping Center Insurance offers owners and operators, especially retail shopping centers with sound risk management practices, multiple types of coverage through Swiss RE Corporate Solutions, one of the world's leading providers of insurance, reinsurance and risk transfer and is rated A+ by A.M. Best. To qualify, shopping centers must be operating for a minimum of three years, with insured values up to $150 million.

With HUB Shopping Center Insurance, HUB provides a comprehensive solution that combines tailored insurance solutions with proactive risk management advice and claims expertise designed to best manage its real estate clients' risks and needs. For more information on HUB Shopping Center Insurance, click here.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

