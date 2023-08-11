Hub International Limited Provides Notice of Data Privacy Event

Chicago, IL – August 11, 2023. Hub International Limited ("HUB") is the parent company of your insurance brokerage firm. HUB and its affiliates provide an array of property, casualty, risk management, life and health, employee benefits, investment, and wealth management products and services. HUB is providing notice of a data privacy event primarily related to its U.S. operations. This notice provides information about the event, HUB's ongoing response, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

What Happened? On January 17, 2023, HUB identified suspicious activity on certain systems within its network. In response, HUB promptly isolated the impacted systems and commenced a forensic investigation. The investigation determined that certain portions of HUB's network were accessed by an unknown individual and files were copied without authorization between December 2022 and January 2023. As a result of that determination, HUB initiated a comprehensive review of the data to determine its contents and to whom it relates. On July 27, 2023, HUB completed its initial review and began the notification process.

What Information Was Involved? Although the review is ongoing, based on the investigation to date, HUB determined that the data contains information related to current and former HUB employees, individuals for whom HUB places insurance policies, individuals related to insurance carriers, and employers to whom HUB provides services. The categories of data affected vary by individual, and include name, Social Security number, driver's license number, passport number, financial account information, health insurance information, and medical information. Some of the data affected also relates to a limited number of Canadians.

What HUB is Doing. Information security is one of HUB's highest priorities. In response to this event, HUB promptly took steps to secure its systems, investigate the full scope of the event, and notify law enforcement. The investigation of and response to the event are ongoing. Simultaneously, as part of its ongoing commitment to the security of information, HUB has processes in place to ensure regular and timely review and, where necessary, updating of its existing policies and procedures related to data protection and security. HUB is implementing additional security measures as appropriate to further secure the information in its systems and is increasing the frequency of its employee training on topics including the importance of safeguarding data. HUB is notifying and working with its affected business partner customers to provide notice to potentially affected individuals. Notice is also being provided to relevant regulatory authorities and credit reporting agencies, as required.

What You Can Do. HUB encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Individuals can also review the information contained in the below "Steps Individuals Can Take To Protect Personal Information."

For More Information. If you have additional questions about this event, you may call our dedicated assistance line at 1-833-627-2764 and visit our dedicated website at www.hubinternational.com/supportinquiries/ . Individuals may also write to HUB at Attn: Support Inquiries Team, 150 N Riverside Plaza, Chicago IL 60606.

Steps Individuals Can Take to Protect Personal Information

Monitor Your Accounts

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Consumers may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of their credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If consumers are the victim of identity theft, they are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should consumers wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in a consumer's name without consent. However, consumers should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in their credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application they make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, consumers cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on their credit report. To request a credit freeze, individuals may need to provide some or all of the following information:

Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.);

Social Security number;

Date of birth;

Addresses for the prior two to five years;

Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill;

A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and

A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if they are a victim of identity theft.

Should consumers wish to place a credit freeze or fraud alert, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-800-916-8800 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

Consumers may further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps they can take to protect their personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Consumers can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Consumers have the right to file a police report if they ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, consumers will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and the state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement. For District of Columbia residents, the District of Columbia Attorney General may be contacted at: 400 6th Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20001; 202-727-3400; and oag.dc.gov . For Maryland residents, the Maryland Attorney General may be contacted at: 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1-410-576-6300 or 1-888-743-0023; and https://www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov/. For New Mexico residents, consumers have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in their credit file has been used against them, the right to know what is in their credit file, the right to ask for their credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting bureaus must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to consumers' files is limited; consumers must give consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; consumers may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance based on information in their credit report; and consumers may seek damages from violators. Consumers may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active-duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. HUB encourages consumers to review their rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf , or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580. For New York residents, the New York Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; or https://ag.ny.gov. For North Carolina residents, the North Carolina Attorney General may be contacted at: 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6000; and www.ncdoj.gov . For Rhode Island residents, the Rhode Island Attorney General may be reached at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, RI 02903; www.riag.ri.gov ; and 1-401-274-4400. Under Rhode Island law, individuals have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this event.

