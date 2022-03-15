HUB INTERNATIONAL NAMES KATHERINE FRATTAROLA EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND LEADER OF THE PRIVATE CLIENT, HIGH NET WORTH PRACTICE

Former PURE, Morgan Stanley Exec to Lead HUB's Efforts in Expanding Capabilities and Enhancing the High-Net-Worth Client Experience in an Era of Increased Risks

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that Katherine Frattarola joined the firm as Executive Vice President in charge of the Private Client, High Net Worth Practice. Frattarola, a seasoned financial services executive, is tasked with fortifying HUB as the preeminent provider of risk solutions for high-net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Her initial focus will center on scaling the practice's client-centric focus, supported by investments in products, services, client experience, marketing, data and technology.

Frattarola will leverage HUB's national footprint combined with its industry leading resources to build and deliver customized solutions that enhance the client experience while also accelerating digital engagement and carrier marketing capabilities.

"As affluent, successful individuals' investments and personal interests shift, the complexity of their risk exposure and appetitive for risk similarly shifts, and they need to turn to trusted advisors to help them protect their overall wealth management strategy now more than ever," said Marc Cohen, President and CEO of HUB International. "Katherine brings decades of specialized expertise which will be critical to the service we provide to our private clients and the execution of the practice's overall growth strategy."

"Our clients are smart and accomplished and are looking for insurance advisor to support them in a world that is increasingly complex and rapidly changing. Their fulsome lifestyles and an appetite for high-risk assets—whether they be cyptocurrencies or a portfolio of CAT exposed residential real estate—creates vulnerabilities. They want a team who they can trust and turn to for advice. That makes it mission critical for us to provide a high-touch service experience, bolstered by capabilities and resources that are augmented by technology, to expand the entire breadth of their financial needs and allow them to be serviced when, where and how it makes sense for them and their family."

HUB's Private Client, High Net Worth Practice has more than 800 advisors and support staff providing guidance and consultation on insurance and risk management to more than 60,000 clients around the world.

Frattarola has focused on the ultra-high-net worth client segment for most of her 20 years in the financial services industry. Most recently, she served as the Chief Marketing Officer for PURE, a member-owned insurance company focused exclusively on the high-net-worth property and casualty market.

Prior to PURE, Frattarola was with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where she led a team that supported business development and client retention initiatives for nearly 16,000 financial advisors, serving more than 3.5 million clients across the United States and around the world. Earlier in her career, Frattarola also worked at Citi Global Wealth Management and Citi's investment bank.

Frattarola graduated cum laude from Johns Hopkins University with a Bachelor of Arts in international studies, including a concentration in Western European economics and a minor in Latin American studies.

