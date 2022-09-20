HUB International Partners with Ethos to Provide Access to Instant Life Insurance Coverage on the VIU by HUB Digital Brokerage Platform

VIU by HUB adds Ethos' fast, easy, and affordable same-day life insurance coverage - with no medical exams required - to its lineup of transactional personal insurance options

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today announced its partnership with Ethos, a technology company that makes it easy for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, to provide access to additional transactional personal insurance options for customers of VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform created for those who want a digital-first experience, supported by human interaction and expert advice.

"We are building on our promise to make insurance easy and accessible for all lifestyles."

Launched in June 2022, VIU by HUB offers products and proactive advice that evolves with an insurance buyer's needs and budget to protect them today, anticipate their needs, and guide them through tomorrow. Providing easy access to instant life insurance coverage through Ethos adds more ways for VIU customers to ensure they have the protection needed to support their lifestyle.

"Adding life insurance as an option less than four months after launching VIU by HUB with home and auto insurance, is a testament to our rapid innovation and agile approach that enables us to bring new features and functionality to our customers quickly and seamlessly," said Bryan Davis, EVP, Head of VIU. "By connecting customers with Ethos, along with its straightforward application process and flexible, affordable plans, we are building on our promise to make insurance easy and accessible for all lifestyles."

As the consumer landscape continues to shift, VIU by HUB empowers customers to find and purchase insurance and access advice however they wish – online or through the VIU Advisory Team – whenever they want in a seamless manner.

Ethos leverages technology and data science to eliminate traditional barriers to life insurance and bring the industry into the modern age. Its platform creates a seamless customer experience using an online application process that takes minutes instead of weeks and offers coverage without any medical exams. Ethos has streamlined the life insurance process so it's more accessible and convenient.

"Traditionally, life insurance has been confusing, expensive and time consuming to secure. At Ethos, we built a faster, better, and easier way to get life insurance coverage online," stated Erin Lantz, Chief Revenue Officer, Ethos. "By partnering with VIU by HUB we are able to increase access to life insurance, particularly for those who thought they could not qualify or afford it in the past."

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

About Ethos

Ethos is a technology company. We make it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, in minutes without any medical exams. Ethos has created the insurance industry's most advanced proprietary technology, eliminating the traditional barriers to life insurance by developing instant and accessible products. We issue billions in coverage each month and an invaluable amount of peace of mind for our families every single day. Ethos is a global company, with offices in Austin, Bangalore, San Francisco, Seattle and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.ethoslife.com.

