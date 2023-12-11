11.12.2023 14:00:00

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF ALBERTA-BASED JRP FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired JRP Financial Services, Inc. (JRP). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

Located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, JRP is an independent benefits brokerage firm specializing in employee benefits, pension planning and human resources. Jason Conley, Benefits Consultant, Lise Gaudreau, Client Relations Specialist, and the JRP team will join Hub Prairies.

JRP will be referred to as JRP Financial Services, a Hub International company.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:
Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312-279-4848
Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hub-international-strengthens-employee-benefits-capabilities-with-acquisition-of-alberta-based-jrp-financial-services-inc-302010330.html

SOURCE Hub International Limited

