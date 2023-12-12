|
12.12.2023 14:00:00
HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE MUSGRAVE GROUP IN ALBERTA
CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the shares of 1510934 Alberta Ltd. d.b.a. The Musgrave Group (The Musgrave Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Located in Canmore, Alberta, Canada, The Musgrave Group is an employee benefits firm specializing in customized employee health benefits programs for small and mid-size companies. President Dave Musgrave and The Musgrave Group team will join Hub Prairies.
The Musgrave Group will be referred to as The Musgrave Group, a Hub International company.
About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.
