12.08.2022 14:00:00

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF JAIMAC RISK MANAGEMENT INC. IN ONTARIO

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Jaimac Risk Management Inc. (Jaimac). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

Located in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Jaimac is an independent insurance brokerage specializing in risk management and credit insurance for companies that have unique risk mitigation needs. Paul Turner, President, and the Jaimac team will join Hub Ontario.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.  

CONTACT:      

Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312-279-4848
Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hub-international-strengthens-risk-management-capabilities-with-acquisition-of-jaimac-risk-management-inc-in-ontario-301604664.html

SOURCE Hub International Limited

