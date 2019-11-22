Hub of Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions in the Asia-Pacific Region--InnoPack China Gathering Innovative Forces

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoPack China, a flagship exhibition of pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery system with a considerable scale in Asia and the world, organized by Informa Markets and China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products, co-organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, will take place at Shanghai New International Expo Centre June 22-24, 2020, to present a feast integrating "product display", "innovation activities" and "high-end summits" for R&D and procurement personnel from the global pharmaceutical industry.

Global procurement management of pharmaceutical packaging materials has become a hot issue that all pharmaceutical enterprises are facing under the economic globalization. Rational packaging procurement will not only help to achieve the balance between functionality and cost but also prevent short supply. Therefore, how to efficiently obtain accurate information on potential suppliers appears to be particularly important.

Effective packaging procurement in a highly globalized market can be a challenge according to Pierre Pienaar, president of World Packaging Organization (WPO), who says, "The relationship between sales, procurement and packaging development is paramount." He explained that when such interaction does not take place there can be problems, "Sometimes procurement departments are fed outdated or incorrect data which impedes their ability to order. In such circumstances, knowledge of the global packaging market is important because alternative sources may need to be identified quickly to prevent supply interruptions."

InnoPack China offers a chance to gain this knowledge.

InnoPack China was the first co-located zone of P-MEC China, as more packaging solution providers joined the exhibition to display products for pharmaceutical packaging. It showcases soft packages, capsules, printed labels, composite materials, atomizing pumps, aluminum foil, bottle caps, rubber plugs, gaskets, inhalation drug delivery devices, prefilled syringes, injectors, and transdermal drug delivery systems.

As China's pharmaceutical packaging industry grows and the exhibition influence increases in the Asia-Pacific region, product number, international suppliers' proportion and international buyer number rise each year. InnoPack China has now become a trade hub of global pharmaceutical packaging products in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as a platform for European and US pharmaceutical enterprises to search Asian suppliers.

Well-known enterprises represented by Amcor, SGD, West, Gerresheimer, Aptar, YPSOMED, Bilcare, Becton, Dickinson, Corning, UPM, Ompi, Wego, Wisepac, Linuo, Haishun, Lefan, Huili, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass, and Zhengli have confirmed participation in InnoPack China 2020. Exhibitor numbers are expected to exceed 200 and over 25% are overseas.

"The International Summit for Pharmaceutical Packaging & Drug Delivery System" and "Packaging and Drug Delivery System of Inhalation Preparations Seminar" will present packaging enterprises better perspectives of the European and U.S. market access requirements and provide pharmaceutical enterprise researchers with more effective solutions accord with the industry specifications. Experts and R&D personnel from well-known pharmaceutical enterprises will be invited to interpret Chinese and overseas policies of quality control, clinical trials, and regulations, and share practical experience about packaging materials and drug delivery devices' selection. The talk will focus on strategies, prospects and the whole industry.

According to the Transfusion Affairs Director of Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, InnoPack China and CPhI & P-MEC China, covering pharma packaging materials, excipients, instruments and equipment, provides a clear industry chain in a highly comprehensive way. The forum programs onsite combined current hotspots and industry focuses, with packaging suppliers from sales, technology, and product quality. The meetings were well-organized, and professionals well-targeted.

InnoPack China looks forward to integrating more pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery solutions to the industry and into the world stage via the show June 22-24, 2020.

