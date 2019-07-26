Hubbell Lighting Introduces SpectraClean™ Visible Light Disinfection Technology for Commercial and Industrial Markets

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubbell Lighting, a world leader in lighting innovation, announced today it has commercially launched a series of visible light disinfection SpectraClean™ luminaires to the market. These luminaires leverage developments in the disciplines of lighting science and microbiology to combine white and narrowband 405 nanometer ("nm") visible light to meet ambient and task lighting requirements while providing a continuous, unobtrusive disinfection option for commercial applications.

The germicidal effects of narrowband visible light suppress a wide range of bacteria, molds, fungi and yeast. The antimicrobial light from SpectraClean induces the production of damaging reactive oxygen species in harmful microorganisms to accelerate cell inactivation.

Antimicrobial disinfection through illumination is proven effective with proper dosage levels on pathogens suspended in air or attached to a variety of surfaces, materials and objects. SpectraClean resides outside the UV spectrum and will not damage non-harmful plant and animal cells or degrade inanimate materials.

Hubbell Lighting is the exclusive licensee of University of Strathclyde's High Intensity Narrow Spectrum ("HINS") lighting technology targeting Areas of Congregation and Food & Beverage in North and Central America. Areas of Congregation include recreation and wellness, education and childcare, hospitality and hotel, public transportation, cleanrooms and retail. Applications in the Food & Beverage industry include food manufacturing, packaging, processing, preparation and dining.

SpectraClean features the industry's only line of commercial luminaires available with HINS technology offered with integrated wireless control support for four modes of operation and multiple standard lumen packages.

Advantages of SpectraClean Technology

SpectraClean has been designed to provide continuous environmental disinfection and complement cleaning and disinfection strategies. One of the biggest advantages of SpectraClean technology is what it doesn't do - harm humans, materials, plants and any other items that are susceptible to harmful UV rays. Being chemical free, no harsh residues or films are introduced to the application and the technology has been proven to not accelerate spoilage or the integrity of the food.

Being a market leader in commercial and industrial lighting, Hubbell Lighting applied market intelligence and designed SpectraClean to be versatile by offering varied options for employing the technology in specific applications. Four unique modes of operation are being introduced for application specific results.

Blended: One luminaire, one mode of operation. This option discreetly combines SpectraClean with white light to provide class leading illumination and continuous disinfection in high use areas such as office environments, classrooms, transportation hubs and public restrooms while maintaining the appearance of a traditional white LED light source.

Blended Plus: One luminaire, two modes of operation. This combines the SpectraClean blended mode of enhanced white light for periods of occupation with a powerful HINS cycle of 405 nm light during unoccupied periods for accelerated disinfection.

Independent: One luminaire, two modes of operation. This configuration isolates white light for times of use and 405 nm disinfection light for periods of disinfection.

Dedicated: One luminaire, one mode of operation. A 405 nm light source only used in disinfection mode to complement other light sources in the space. Dedicated mode is an advantage for task-oriented applications like food processing facilities.

Columbia Lighting is integrating SpectraClean technology into these popular luminaires: SCCT, SCVM, SCST, SCLT, and SCVW. These SpectraClean luminaires are compatible with most standard control devices and require no special equipment, knowledge, or skill for an electrical contractor to install.

Please visit the product webpage HERE to identify a SpectraClean solution ideal for your facility.

About Hubbell Lighting

Hubbell Lighting is elevating the lighting experience. Empowered by lighting solutions that integrate seamlessly into their environment, save energy, provide improved quality of light, deliver return on investment and armed with Hubbell's unflinching support, its customers are able to think differently about how, where, and when they can use light. As one of the largest lighting fixture manufacturers in North America, it features a suite of brands that provide a full range of indoor and outdoor lighting products serving the commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential markets. Learn more at hubbelllighting.com and engage with the company online at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube and Instagram.

