Hubble Announces Aurora™, the Category Defining Cybersecurity Asset Intelligence™ Platform

RESTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hubble, announced its next-generation Technology Asset Visibility and Cybersecurity Posture Management Platform, Aurora™. Since its founding in 2020, backed by Paladin, Accel and CrowdStrike – Hubble has been recognized by numerous prestigious organizations, including the World Economic Forum for its solution - providing unmatched cybersecurity capabilities to a global customer base.

Unleash unparalleled visibility for cybersecurity resilience with Hubble's precise and continually updated IT inventory.

Aurora™ builds on the robust foundation of Hubble's existing Asset Intelligence™ platform, providing users with unmatched asset visibility and insights into their cybersecurity posture, with new features such as a no-code dashboarding interface and a rich, open schema and SDK for integrating Hubble Asset Intelligence™ into third-party applications. Aurora™ will make its debut on August 7th, 2023, at the Black Hat USA security conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. To book a demo now – please register here or email marketing@hubble.net.

"Organizations and regulators alike, are awakening to the fundamental nature of having a precise and continually updated IT inventory to underpin any successful security program", said Tom Parker, CEO of Hubble Technology. "Aurora™ is the result of carefully listening to our early adopters and trusted advisors over the past three years and creating a platform that addresses the risks created by the false sense of security that has been created by legacy CMDB, CAASM, and ASM vendors".

Why Aurora™

In today's fast-paced cyber landscape, where organizations' technology environments are evolving as fast as the threats and regulations they face, visibility and control assurance are paramount for a secure, compliant, and resilient business. Aurora™ brings this critical aspect to the forefront, going beyond CAASM by empowering organizations to fully comprehend their technology asset ecosystem and security control posture, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or remote locations. Hubble enables its customers to construct a precise, continuously updated end-to-end knowledge graph of their assets. Through Aurora's unique asset data analytics, data visualization, and reporting capabilities, Aurora™ enables decision-makers and operators across the entire security and IT organizations - from security operations to vulnerability management, risk and compliance, and more.

Hubble's patent allowances cover the core capabilities of the Aurora™ platform, which enable the ingestion of data from multiple sources, to create a unified asset record. Aurora™ further builds on these capabilities, with an immersive user experience with several key features:

Choose Your Journey

A defining feature of Aurora™ is the capability for users to customize workspaces. Understanding that each user has distinct needs, Aurora™ enables the creation of tailored views compiling essential information. With a combination of out-of-the-box content and fully custom dashboards, users have the power to tailor an experience that is most relevant to their role.

Ask Complex Questions with Ease

Our new search within Aurora™ features AI-powered autosuggestion, which provides intelligent recommendations as users type, streamlining the search process and reducing the time to value, and avoiding a steep learning curve that exists with many other CAASM products.

Precession Matters

Harnessing the power of an agentless architecture, Aurora™ analyzes data from an organization's entire tech stack, providing a precise, and continually updated asset inventory. Its exhaustive intelligence goes beyond single security tool capabilities, making it easier to spot misconfigurations and gaps.

Visualizations that Speak Volumes

Out-of-the-box reporting, dashboards, and graph visualizations enable organizations to rapidly identify and act on control gaps, while understanding the relationships between assets, enabling risk-based prioritization.

About Hubble Technology:

Hubble is a technology asset visibility and cyber posture management solution that provides a complete and continually updated map of your entire technology environment and the state of your most critical security controls. Whether you operate in the cloud, are a heavy user of industrial control systems and IOT, or operate a hybrid IT environment - Hubble has you covered.

Hubble is completely agentless, leveraging your existing IT stack to build a knowledge graph of your environment, allowing you to better understand your assets, and their relative risk, and prioritize triage of security events and posture gaps. Backed by Paladin, Accel, and CrowdStrike, Hubble has won numerous awards for its market-defining solution, including the prestigious 2022 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. To learn more, please visit us at www.hubble.net or follow us on Twitter @gethubble.

For more information on Aurora™, please visit our blog.

