Hubble Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Technology, the Washington, DC based company that solves the challenge of technology asset visibility, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". Hubble was founded in 2020, backed by Accel, Paladin Capital and the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. CrowdStrike, the market leader in endpoint protection (NASDAQ:CRWD) was a Technology Pioneer awardee in 2015.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Tom Parker of Hubble will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Over the next two years, Hubble will also contribute to Forum initiatives, such as the Center for Cyber Security (C4), which Tom was a founding member of during his tenure as a global leader at Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Security.

"We're excited to welcome Hubble to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "Hubble and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"The World Economic Forum is known for providing a platform to enable a global dialogue in so many critical areas of our increasingly complex lives, and we are excited to pioneer new ideas with this esteemed group," said Hubble CEO, Tom Parker. "In our first two years we have witnessed the positive impact that our technology has had on businesses. This award highlights the global scale of the intractable problem we solve. Our proven solution enables global organizations to operate in a more secure and resilient manner, catalyzing transformation and overall business growth. We look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this challenge."

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average. The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

About Hubble: Hubble's sector-defining solution to asset visibility and intelligence provides a flexible, customizable platform designed to equip its users with a trusted, accurate and thorough understanding of their asset universe.

Hubble's platform allows organizations to see and understand their increasingly complex technology environments, enabling actionable insights that allow businesses to eliminate risk, reduce costs and catalyze digital transformation. (www.hubble.net)

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

