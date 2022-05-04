Hubble Technology Secures $9 Million In Seed Funding to Revolutionize Asset Visibility

RESTON, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Technology, the pioneer in agentless technology asset visibility, announced today it has closed $9 million in seed financing led by Paladin Capital Group with participation from Accel, CrowdStrike's Falcon Fund and a cadre of high profile cyber security executives.

"Hubble is changing the way customers understand, secure and manage their technology assets through their sector-defining SaaS platform. We're excited to have the opportunity to back Tom and the team at Hubble as they solve one of the oldest and most complex challenges in IT and security" said Tom Clute, Paladin Senior Vice President.

Drawing on decades of experience as a C-Suite cyber security executive in global organizations including Accenture Security and AIG, Tom Parker founded Hubble to address a key gap left by current technology asset management solutions. "Ineffective asset visibility leaves organizations exposed to unmeasurable cyber and operational risks," said Parker. "A key requirement for any effective digital transformation is the ability to understand your existing technology stack and security controls."

Hubble sets itself apart from an increasingly fragmented cyber asset management market by providing a holistic approach, providing end-to-end visibility across the customer's entire digital presence. "Our technology constructs a map of a customer's entire technology domain, from the software supply chain all the way through to an organization's employees and their roles," continued Parker. "Having a precise and constantly updated asset map is key to providing operators the information they need to make informed decisions - and for executives to plan effectively."

Hubble is designed to empower a broad set of enterprise users through its unique dashboarding and data analytics capabilities. The platform provides users with actionable information needed to improve compliance, eliminate cyber risks, increase operational rigor in security and IT and enable informed planning with trusted and continually updated asset data.

Building off Hubble's double-digit growth in 2021, the funding will support increased growth of its engineering team in the Washington, D.C. area and with scaling the business, responding to increased demand from a global customer base.

About Hubble Technology

Hubble's sector-defining solution to asset visibility and intelligence provides a flexible, customizable platform designed to equip its users with a trusted, accurate and thorough understanding of their asset universe.

Hubble's platform allows organizations to see and understand their increasingly complex technology environments, enabling actionable insights that allow businesses to eliminate risk, reduce costs and catalyze digital transformation. To learn more, please visit us at www.hubble.net or follow us on Twitter @gethubble .

About Paladin

Paladin Capital Group was founded in 2001 and has offices in Washington DC, New York, London, Luxembourg, and Silicon Valley. A multi-stage investor, Paladin focuses on companies with technologies, products, and services that meet the challenging global cyber security and digital infrastructure resilience needs of commercial and government customers. Follow the firm on Twitter @Paladincap and visit www.paladincapgroup.com .

About Accel

Accel is a global venture capital firm that is the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Atlassian, Bumble, CrowdStrike, DJI, Facebook, Fiverr, Flipkart, Freshworks, Qualtrics, Slack, Spotify, Squarespace, Tenable, and UiPath are among the companies Accel has backed over the past 35+ years. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more, visit www.accel.com or www.twitter.com/accel .

Contact

