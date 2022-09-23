|
23.09.2022 06:46:10
HUBER+SUHNER Capital Market Day: In-depth insight into corporate strategy
|
HUBER+SUHNER AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HUBER+SUHNER is holding its first Capital Market Day today at its headquarters in Herisau. The aim of the event is to provide the financial community with practical information on the company's strategic orientation and to present the strategic growth initiatives in greater depth.
It is people's needs, such as being mobile, being able to communicate, feeling safe, and acting sustainably that require an increasingly connected world. Therefore, connections between people, places and systems are essential for the functioning of our society. The resulting developments of our time, such as e-mobility, autonomous driving, urbanisation, connectivity, the Internet of things, augmented reality, smart cities, Industry 4.0 need components and system solutions from HUBER+SUHNER that differentiate themselves through performance, quality, reliability and efficiency. "These developments form the basis of all the company's activities and in particular in the five growth initiatives Electric Vehicle, Advanced Driver Assistance System, Aerospace & Defense, Data Center, Rail Communications with which HUBER+SUHNER aims to secure strategic growth," CEO Urs Ryffel explains at the first Capital Market Day.
Substantial investments in innovation, close proximity to customers worldwide and operational excellence are the pillars on which HUBER+SUHNER generates long-term value. "The targeted use of these strengths, an agile corporate and management culture, and a focus on megatrends safeguard the profitability of the business and ensure resilience in a dynamic market environment," Urs Ryffel continues.
The solid financing and strong balance sheet, the high equity ratio and the steady cash flow generation form the foundation for this. According to CFO Ivo Wechsler the company will continue to pursue an earnings-oriented dividend policy with a high payout ratio.
The company has broad-based opportunities due to its strong position in many markets and applications. According to the three market segment heads, these are: in the industrial market, with a focus on high-tech niches, the unrestricted availability of infrastructure around the clock by means of reliable solutions, consisting of all technologies; in the communication market, stable data transport in communication networks by means of scalable, modular and customer-specific solutions; in the transportation market, the technological change towards environmentally friendly mobility, which the company enables with specific connectivity solutions as a long-term development and implementation partner for customers.
This media release can also be found under https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news
This media release is also available in German. The German version is binding.
Media release as PDF Link
Further calendar dates
HUBER+SUHNER AG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUBER+SUHNER AG
|Tumbelenstrasse 20
|8330 Pfäffikon ZH
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.hubersuhner.com
|ISIN:
|CH0030380734
|Valor:
|3038073
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1448785
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1448785 23.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Huber + Suhner AGmehr Nachrichten
|
23.09.22
|HUBER+SUHNER Kapitalmarkttag: Vertiefter Einblick in die Unternehmensstrategie (EQS Group)
|
23.09.22
|HUBER+SUHNER Capital Market Day: In-depth insight into corporate strategy (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22
|HUBER+SUHNER von grösstem Automobilzulieferer als Entwicklungs- und Produktionspartner für Radarantennen nominiert (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22
|HUBER+SUHNER nominated by largest automotive supplier as development and production partner for radar antennas (EQS Group)
|
16.08.22
|Strong half-year results for HUBER+SUHNER (EQS Group)
|
16.08.22
|HUBER+SUHNER mit starkem Halbjahresergebnis (EQS Group)
|
10.11.08
|ANALYSE: Cheuvreux lässt Deutsche Post auf 'Underperform', Ziel 8 Euro (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Huber + Suhner AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Huber + Suhner AG
|73,30
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKursverluste halten an: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Die US-Börsen gaben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.