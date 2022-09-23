HUBER+SUHNER Capital Market Day: In-depth insight into corporate strategy

HUBER+SUHNER is holding its first Capital Market Day today at its headquarters in Herisau. The aim of the event is to provide the financial community with practical information on the company's strategic orientation and to present the strategic growth initiatives in greater depth.

It is people's needs, such as being mobile, being able to communicate, feeling safe, and acting sustainably that require an increasingly connected world. Therefore, connections between people, places and systems are essential for the functioning of our society. The resulting developments of our time, such as e-mobility, autonomous driving, urbanisation, connectivity, the Internet of things, augmented reality, smart cities, Industry 4.0 need components and system solutions from HUBER+SUHNER that differentiate themselves through performance, quality, reliability and efficiency. "These developments form the basis of all the company's activities and in particular in the five growth initiatives Electric Vehicle, Advanced Driver Assistance System, Aerospace & Defense, Data Center, Rail Communications with which HUBER+SUHNER aims to secure strategic growth," CEO Urs Ryffel explains at the first Capital Market Day.

Substantial investments in innovation, close proximity to customers worldwide and operational excellence are the pillars on which HUBER+SUHNER generates long-term value. "The targeted use of these strengths, an agile corporate and management culture, and a focus on megatrends safeguard the profitability of the business and ensure resilience in a dynamic market environment," Urs Ryffel continues.

The solid financing and strong balance sheet, the high equity ratio and the steady cash flow generation form the foundation for this. According to CFO Ivo Wechsler the company will continue to pursue an earnings-oriented dividend policy with a high payout ratio.

The company has broad-based opportunities due to its strong position in many markets and applications. According to the three market segment heads, these are: in the industrial market, with a focus on high-tech niches, the unrestricted availability of infrastructure around the clock by means of reliable solutions, consisting of all technologies; in the communication market, stable data transport in communication networks by means of scalable, modular and customer-specific solutions; in the transportation market, the technological change towards environmentally friendly mobility, which the company enables with specific connectivity solutions as a long-term development and implementation partner for customers.

