HUBER+SUHNER concludes public share buyback programme

HUBER+SUHNER AG today announces the completion of the share buyback programme launched in October 2021.
By reaching the targeted buyback of HUBER+SUHNER AG shares in the amount of 5 % of the share capital, the programme, which was launched on 29 October 2021, has been concluded. This will result in a sustainable increase of earnings per share.
The 1 010 000 shares of HUBER+SUHNER AG were repurchased at an average price of CHF 80.61 per share via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The shares acquired under this programme will be proposed for cancellation by means of a capital reduction at the next Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2024.
Further information about the completed share buyback programme is available at https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/investors/share-information
This media release can also be found at https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news and is also available in German. The German version is binding.
