30.03.2023 19:00:22

HUBER+SUHNER concludes public share buyback programme

30-March-2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HUBER+SUHNER AG today announces the completion of the share buyback programme launched in October 2021.

By reaching the targeted buyback of HUBER+SUHNER AG shares in the amount of 5 % of the share capital, the programme, which was launched on 29 October 2021, has been concluded. This will result in a sustainable increase of earnings per share.

The 1 010 000 shares of HUBER+SUHNER AG were repurchased at an average price of CHF 80.61 per share via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The shares acquired under this programme will be proposed for cancellation by means of a capital reduction at the next Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2024.

Further information about the completed share buyback programme is available at https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/investors/share-information 

This media release can also be found at https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news and is also available in German. The German version is binding.

Media release as PDF Link

Further calendar dates
15 August 2023 Publication Half-year Report 2023
24 October 2023 Order intake and Net sales (9 months)
23 January 2024 Order intake and Net sales (12 months)

HUBER+SUHNER AG
Patrick G. Köppe
Head Corporate Communications
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland

+41 44 952 25 60
pressoffice@hubersuhner.com
hubersuhner.com


