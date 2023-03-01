+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
01.03.2023 19:01:03

HUBER+SUHNER: elections to the Board of Directors

HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HUBER+SUHNER: elections to the Board of Directors

01-March-2023 / 19:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - 01.03.2023

At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of HUBER+SUHNER AG decided to propose Marina Bill and Kerstin Günther for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 29 March 2023.

At the Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG on 29 March 2023, the Board of Directors will propose the election of two independent members with many years of international professional experience in the important target markets of industry and communication. Following the elections, the Board will then comprise eight members.

Marina Bill, a dual Swedish-Swiss citizen, graduated with a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm (SE). She has been Group Vice President Marketing & Sales at ABB Robotics since 2018. Over a period of around 25 years, she has held various management positions at ABB in Sweden, Germany, the UK, the Philippines, and Switzerland in the area of grid automation, power generation and network management. Marina Bill has been President of ADRA (Artificial Intelligence, Data and Robotics Association) since 2021 and IFR (International Federation of Robotics) since 2022.

Kerstin Günther, a German national, graduated with a Master of Science in Electronics from the Technical University of Wroclaw (PL) and holds an MBA in International Management. She has been the Chief Financial and Technology Officer of Helmholtz Munich (DE) since 2019. Prior to this, she spent her entire professional career in leadership positions and in several countries in the telecommunications industry, including 15 years at Deutsche Telekom. There, her responsibilities included, among others, technology and IT in Europe as well as network and investment planning in Germany, and she was responsible for establishing a cloud platform for pan-European network services. 

"With Marina Bill and Kerstin Günther, the Board of Directors is pleased to be able to propose two strong personalities with extensive international leadership experience in our target markets of industry and communication for election to the Board of Directors of HUBER+SUHNER," said Urs Kaufmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

This media release can also be found under https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news

This media release is also available in German. The German version is binding.

Media release as PDF Link

HUBER+SUHNER AG
Patrick G. Köppe
Head Corporate Communications
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland

+41 44 952 25 60
pressoffice@hubersuhner.com
hubersuhner.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: HUBER+SUHNER AG
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland
Internet: www.hubersuhner.com
ISIN: CH0030380734
Valor: 3038073
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1572505

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1572505  01-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1572505&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Huber + Suhner AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Huber + Suhner AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Huber + Suhner AG 73,30 0,00% Huber + Suhner AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen bleiben dominant: ATX im Freitagshandel höher -- DAX auf grünem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende
Der ATX zeigt sich im Handelsverlauf freundlich. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach oben. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich die Anleger am Freitag gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen