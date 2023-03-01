HUBER+SUHNER: elections to the Board of Directors

At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of HUBER+SUHNER AG decided to propose Marina Bill and Kerstin Günther for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 29 March 2023.

At the Annual General Meeting of HUBER+SUHNER AG on 29 March 2023, the Board of Directors will propose the election of two independent members with many years of international professional experience in the important target markets of industry and communication. Following the elections, the Board will then comprise eight members.

Marina Bill, a dual Swedish-Swiss citizen, graduated with a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm (SE). She has been Group Vice President Marketing & Sales at ABB Robotics since 2018. Over a period of around 25 years, she has held various management positions at ABB in Sweden, Germany, the UK, the Philippines, and Switzerland in the area of grid automation, power generation and network management. Marina Bill has been President of ADRA (Artificial Intelligence, Data and Robotics Association) since 2021 and IFR (International Federation of Robotics) since 2022.

Kerstin Günther, a German national, graduated with a Master of Science in Electronics from the Technical University of Wroclaw (PL) and holds an MBA in International Management. She has been the Chief Financial and Technology Officer of Helmholtz Munich (DE) since 2019. Prior to this, she spent her entire professional career in leadership positions and in several countries in the telecommunications industry, including 15 years at Deutsche Telekom. There, her responsibilities included, among others, technology and IT in Europe as well as network and investment planning in Germany, and she was responsible for establishing a cloud platform for pan-European network services.

"With Marina Bill and Kerstin Günther, the Board of Directors is pleased to be able to propose two strong personalities with extensive international leadership experience in our target markets of industry and communication for election to the Board of Directors of HUBER+SUHNER," said Urs Kaufmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

