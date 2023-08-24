|
24.08.2023 06:45:07
HUBER+SUHNER nominated by top Korean autonomous driving solution supplier as a development and production partner for antennas in radar
24.08.2023
HUBER+SUHNER is awarded the contract to manufacture and supply antennas in radar for autonomous driving to HL Klemove, top Korean autonomous driving solution provider.
By that, HUBER-SUHNER is successfully extending its customer landscape in this application to the Asian market after being nominated by various major European Tier 1 latest.
Autonomous driving is considered one of the forms of mobility with great future potential. HL Klemove, top Korean autonomous driving solution provider, has nominated HUBER+SUHNER as a partner for the development and production of antennas, which are used in radar sensors for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and autonomous driving. Start of production is planned for 2024.
"Beyond the technical solution as such, we were assured by the product and process development competence as well as the capability of HUBER+SUHNER, from engineering to series production," says Han-yeol Yu, the head of Autonomous Sensor R&D Center, HL Klemove.
One of the prerequisites for autonomous driving is the faithful mapping of the vehicle's surroundings by means of radar. HUBER+SUHNER 3D antenna technology, based on metallised plastic, plays a decisive role in ensuring that driver assistance systems can detect the position, relative speed and direction of movement of other road users and objects from a long distance and even at high speeds with the utmost reliability.
"With this nomination by HL Klemove, HUBER+SUHNER is setting another strong example in the implementation of its strategic growth targets namely in the automotive sector in Asia and in particular in the use of 3D antenna technology," says Drew Nixon, COO Transportation segment at HUBER+SUHNER.
