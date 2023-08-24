24.08.2023 06:45:07

HUBER+SUHNER nominated by top Korean autonomous driving solution supplier as a development and production partner for antennas in radar

HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HUBER+SUHNER nominated by top Korean autonomous driving solution supplier as a development and production partner for antennas in radar

24.08.2023 / 06:45 CET/CEST

24.08.2023

HUBER+SUHNER is awarded the contract to manufacture and supply antennas in radar for autonomous driving to HL Klemove, top Korean autonomous driving solution provider.

By that, HUBER-SUHNER is successfully extending its customer landscape in this application to the Asian market after being nominated by various major European Tier 1 latest.

Autonomous driving is considered one of the forms of mobility with great future potential. HL Klemove, top Korean autonomous driving solution provider, has nominated HUBER+SUHNER as a partner for the development and production of antennas, which are used in radar sensors for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and autonomous driving. Start of production is planned for 2024.

"Beyond the technical solution as such, we were assured by the product and process development competence as well as the capability of HUBER+SUHNER, from engineering to series production," says Han-yeol Yu, the head of Autonomous Sensor R&D Center, HL Klemove.

One of the prerequisites for autonomous driving is the faithful mapping of the vehicle's surroundings by means of radar. HUBER+SUHNER 3D antenna technology, based on metallised plastic, plays a decisive role in ensuring that driver assistance systems can detect the position, relative speed and direction of movement of other road users and objects from a long distance and even at high speeds with the utmost reliability.

"With this nomination by HL Klemove, HUBER+SUHNER is setting another strong example in the implementation of its strategic growth targets namely in the automotive sector in Asia and in particular in the use of 3D antenna technology," says Drew Nixon, COO Transportation segment at HUBER+SUHNER.

This media release can also be found at https://www.hubersuhner.com/en/company/media/news and is also available in German. The German version is binding.

Media release as PDF Link

HUBER+SUHNER AG
Patrick G. Köppe
Head Corporate Communications
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland

+41 44 952 25 60
pressoffice@hubersuhner.com
hubersuhner.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: HUBER+SUHNER AG
Tumbelenstrasse 20
8330 Pfäffikon ZH
Switzerland
Internet: www.hubersuhner.com
ISIN: CH0030380734
Valor: 3038073
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1710329

 
End of News EQS News Service

1710329  24.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1710329&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Huber + Suhner AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Huber + Suhner AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Huber + Suhner AG 73,30 1,24% Huber + Suhner AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Notenbanker-Treffen sorgt für Vorsicht: Wall Street zum Handelsende mit Abgaben -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Die Wall Street konnte ihre Gewinne nicht verteidigen und notierte im Minus. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen nach einem stärkeren Start gegen Nachmittag unter die Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag hingegen aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen