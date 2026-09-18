Huber + Suhner Aktie
WKN DE: A0MV9C / ISIN: CH0030380734
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18.09.2026 06:45:03
HUBER+SUHNER presents strategy and growth potential at Capital Market Day 2026
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HUBER+SUHNER AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
18.09.2026
The event focuses on the three segments Industry, Communication and Transportation, highlighting their markets, solutions and technologies.
At its Capital Market Day 2026 in Pfäffikon ZH, Switzerland, HUBER+SUHNER will host more than 60 investors, analysts and media representatives, providing insights into the company’s strategic priorities and growth initiatives. The focus is on long-term opportunities arising from developments such as artificial intelligence (AI), electrification and security, as well as the acquisition of Ingun, a leading provider of high-precision testing and contacting solutions.
The presentation of the Capital Market Day 2026 is available at Capital Market Day - HUBER+SUHNER.
Calendar dates
HUBER+SUHNER AG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUBER+SUHNER AG
|Tumbelenstrasse 20
|8330 Pfäffikon ZH
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.hubersuhner.com
|ISIN:
|CH0030380734
|Valor:
|3038073
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2400282
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2400282 18.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu Huber + Suhner AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Huber + Suhner AG
|175,60
|-3,20%