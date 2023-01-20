|
HUBER+SUHNER with highest turnover in the companys history in the 2022 financial year
Significant sales growth in all market segments Order intake exceeds high sales, but remains just below the previous year's record level
Order intake and net sales 2022 (unaudited)
Despite the challenging environment, HUBER+SUHNER looks back on an overall pleasing business year 2022. At CHF 954.6 million (unaudited), net sales in 2022 were once again up on the previous year (CHF 862.9 million), namely by 10.6 %. Organically, i.e. taking currency, copper price and portfolio effects into account, the increase was even 12.9 %. All three market segments contributed to the significant growth in turnover. In the Industry segment (+8.2 %), the greatest growth was in the subsegments high-power charging and test and measurement. The subsegment aerospace and defense remained clearly behind the strong previous year. In the Communication segment (+13.1 %), business with the expansion of mobile networks showed the strongest dynamics. The data center subsegment also made a significant contribution to growth. In the Transportation segment (+9.8 %), practically the entire growth in sales was accounted for by the automotive subsegment, while the weighty railway subsegment only slightly exceeded the previous year's level.
Order intake in 2022 was CHF 975.4 million. Compared to the very high value of the previous year (CHF 995.6 million), this corresponds to a decline of only 2.0 %. The book-to-bill rate was 1.02. The development of order intake in the market segments varied. The Industry segment recorded an increase of 4.7 %, while the order volume in the Communication segment decreased by 9.4 %. In the Transportation segment, order intake exceeded the previous year's level by 1.9 % despite the discontinuation of the business in Russia.
The detailed business results will be presented at the media and analysts conference on 7 March 2023.
