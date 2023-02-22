Hubilo Acquires fielddrive in a Strategic Acquisition to Strengthen In-Person Event Offering

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubilo Technologies Inc, a leading global event technology company, has acquired fielddrive BVBA as a strategic acquisition, which unites two global leading event technology companies. With access to greater resources, data, and market insight, the combined company will deliver leading products and customer experiences as well as attract more top talent.



Hubilo raised over $150 million from leading venture capital firms, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Alkeon Capital and Balderton Capital. Established 5 years ago, Hubilo has delivered virtual and hybrid event experiences in over 185 countries with over two million attendees.

"The two companies combined really pools our products, expertise, and talent, ensuring that we can cover digital, hybrid, and in-person anywhere in the world. This acquisition cements Hubilo as the leading event tech player,” stated Vaibhav Jain, founder and CEO of Hubilo. Jain added, "fielddrive will run as an independent entity and will continue to be platform agnostic. fielddrive’s dedication to customers aligns with our customer-first approach, and our aim is to continue to meet and exceed our customers needs by providing technology that enables exceptional event experiences regardless of location, budget, or format.”

fielddrive is a global on-site event technology company that supports event organizers globally with sustainable solutions to delight their attendees with the best visitor flow management, all of which can be deployed in any location, venue and event type.

"It is amazing to see the business further expand and build on its solid foundation. With additional resources we will be able to grow our solution set across more geographies with new market-leading features,” said Danny Stevens, founder and CEO of fielddrive. "The acquisition means that we can continue to innovate further in this space to provide our customers with unbeatable visitor experiences. We are all excited about the future with fielddrive now as a part of Hubilo.”

As Hubilo looks to grow further within the in-person space, Sophie Ahmed becomes the GM of Hubilo Onsite, leading fielddrive for Hubilo. "Having led large in-person events for over two decades, I can see why fielddrive is so attractive to event organizers: from managing visitor queues, facial recognition for onsite check-in, sustainable badging, lead retrieval and analytics, new monetization opportunities and an expert customer experience team,” said Sophie. She added, "This is a fantastic acquisition for Hubilo, and we have lots of exciting things planned on our roadmap as we push the boundaries in creating incredible event journeys for organizers and their attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors.”

About Hubilo

Hubilo is on a mission to create the leading engagement platform for businesses, which allows customers to host exceptional events and boost their revenue. Hubilo’s online platform enhances attendee engagement with its unmatched customer experience, branding and customization, app integrations, and insightful analytics. With the recent acquisition of fielddrive, Hubilo now strengthens its capabilities to deliver in-person event experiences globally, providing customers with sustainable solutions to delight their attendees with best visitor flow management. The fielddrive solution works with any data source or registration platform and can be deployed in any location, venue, and event type.