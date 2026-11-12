HubSpot Aktie
WKN DE: A12CWQ / ISIN: US4435731009
|
12.11.2026 14:18:35
HubSpot Appoints Co-founder Brian Halligan As CEO After Yamini Rangan Steps Down
(RTTNews) - HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS), the agentic customer platform, announced Thursday that Yamini Rangan will step down as Chief Executive Officer and from the Board, effective November 12, 2026. The company's Board of Directors has appointed co-founder Brian Halligan as Chief Executive Officer, effective the same day. Rangan will remain with the company through December 1, 2026, to ensure a smooth transition.
HubSpot also announced the long planned retirement of Kate Bueker, Chief Financial Officer, effective February 11, 2027. Karen Burgess, currently Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Adobe's Creativity & Productivity business unit, will join HubSpot on November 30, 2026, as Executive Vice President, Finance, and will succeed Bueker as CFO on February 11, 2027. Bueker will then serve in an advisory role through December 31, 2027.
Halligan co-founded HubSpot in 2005 with CTO Dharmesh Shah, served as CEO for 16 years, and led the company from its founding through its IPO to a market cap of over $30B in 2021. He has also served on HubSpot's Board of Directors since 2005.
As CEO, Halligan will reimagine HubSpot from the ground up - across product, go-to-market, and culture - to drive even more value for customers.
Burgess brings more than two decades of software finance and operations experience leading through periods of technological change. She joined Adobe in 2002 and most recently led finance for Adobe's Creativity & Productivity solutions.
HubSpot also reaffirmed the financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2026.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HubSpot Inc
|
03.11.26
|Ausblick: HubSpot präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.26
|Ausblick: HubSpot präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu HubSpot Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HubSpot Inc
|199,50
|2,31%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.