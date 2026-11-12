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WKN DE: A12CWQ / ISIN: US4435731009

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12.11.2026 14:18:35

HubSpot Appoints Co-founder Brian Halligan As CEO After Yamini Rangan Steps Down

(RTTNews) - HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS), the agentic customer platform, announced Thursday that Yamini Rangan will step down as Chief Executive Officer and from the Board, effective November 12, 2026. The company's Board of Directors has appointed co-founder Brian Halligan as Chief Executive Officer, effective the same day. Rangan will remain with the company through December 1, 2026, to ensure a smooth transition.

HubSpot also announced the long planned retirement of Kate Bueker, Chief Financial Officer, effective February 11, 2027. Karen Burgess, currently Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Adobe's Creativity & Productivity business unit, will join HubSpot on November 30, 2026, as Executive Vice President, Finance, and will succeed Bueker as CFO on February 11, 2027. Bueker will then serve in an advisory role through December 31, 2027.

Halligan co-founded HubSpot in 2005 with CTO Dharmesh Shah, served as CEO for 16 years, and led the company from its founding through its IPO to a market cap of over $30B in 2021. He has also served on HubSpot's Board of Directors since 2005.

As CEO, Halligan will reimagine HubSpot from the ground up - across product, go-to-market, and culture - to drive even more value for customers.

Burgess brings more than two decades of software finance and operations experience leading through periods of technological change. She joined Adobe in 2002 and most recently led finance for Adobe's Creativity & Productivity solutions.

HubSpot also reaffirmed the financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2026.

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