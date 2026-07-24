HubSpot Aktie

HubSpot für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12CWQ / ISIN: US4435731009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.07.2026 13:30:01

HubSpot Director Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares for $1.9 Million

Brian Halligan, Director of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), reported that he sold shares of the company on July 21, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($221.09); post-transaction value based on July 21, 2026 market close ($218.56).HubSpot is a leading cloud-based CRM platform provider with a market capitalization of $11.4 billion and TTM revenue of $3.3 billion, serving a diverse customer base across multiple geographies. The company's integrated platform architecture and comprehensive feature set provide competitive differentiation in the crowded CRM market, enabling customers to consolidate multiple point solutions into a single ecosystem. With 8,882 employees and a focus on continuous product innovation, HubSpot maintains a strong market position despite recent market volatility.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HubSpot Inc

mehr Nachrichten