HubSpot Aktie
WKN DE: A12CWQ / ISIN: US4435731009
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24.07.2026 13:30:01
HubSpot Director Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares for $1.9 Million
Brian Halligan, Director of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), reported that he sold shares of the company on July 21, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($221.09); post-transaction value based on July 21, 2026 market close ($218.56).HubSpot is a leading cloud-based CRM platform provider with a market capitalization of $11.4 billion and TTM revenue of $3.3 billion, serving a diverse customer base across multiple geographies. The company's integrated platform architecture and comprehensive feature set provide competitive differentiation in the crowded CRM market, enabling customers to consolidate multiple point solutions into a single ecosystem. With 8,882 employees and a focus on continuous product innovation, HubSpot maintains a strong market position despite recent market volatility.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu HubSpot Inc
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