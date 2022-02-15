|
HubSpot Earnings: 3 Big Takeaways
HubSpot's (NYSE: HUBS) business is stronger than its recent stock price trends might suggest. The cloud-based software company recently announced stellar operating results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, highlighted by positive engagement and growth and improving profitability. Management even issued a bright outlook for the current quarter and the wider fiscal 2022 year ahead.Let's jump right in and take a closer look at three big takeaways from the earnings report.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
