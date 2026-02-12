HubSpot Shares Climb 13% Following AI-Native CRM Integration News

(RTTNews) - HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) shares rose 13.18 percent, gaining $27.59 to $236.92 on Thursday after Aurasell announced the launch of what it calls the world's first AI-Native Go-To-Market Operating System, designed to integrate with existing CRM platforms including HubSpot and Salesforce.

HubSpot stock opened at $227.65, up from a previous close of $209.33, and has traded between $226.05 and $245.03 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. The last reported bid was $229.83 for 8,000 shares, with the ask at $232.99 for 20,000 shares. Trading volume reached 1,047,052 shares, near the average volume of 1,143,985.

HubSpot shares have traded within a 52-week range of $207.20 to $881.13.

The new platform enables revenue teams to layer AI-driven automation, shared context, and workflow intelligence on top of their current CRM systems without replacing core infrastructure. According to Aurasell, teams can begin seeing measurable impact within hours, reducing the operational and political risks often associated with full CRM replacements.