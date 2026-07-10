HubSpot Aktie
WKN DE: A12CWQ / ISIN: US4435731009
|
10.07.2026 19:09:11
HubSpot vs. CS Disco: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Which cloud-based software provider offers the better path for your portfolio as artificial intelligence transforms the digital landscape in 2026? We compare HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) against the legal-specialist CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to find out.HubSpot has evolved from a simple marketing tool into a comprehensive customer platform, while CS Disco targets the highly specific legal technology niche with ediscovery and case management. Both companies are now racing to integrate generative artificial intelligence to stay ahead in their respective software categories.HubSpot focuses on providing an AI-powered customer platform for mid-market B2B companies with up to 2,000 employees. The company recently expanded its capabilities through the June 2026 acquisition of Warmly and a February 2026 purchase of the media brand Starter Story. These additions, alongside a partnership with MNTN for television advertising measurement, help the company serve nearly 300,000 customers globally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HubSpot Inc
|
06.05.26
|Ausblick: HubSpot präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.26
|Ausblick: HubSpot legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)