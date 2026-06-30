HubSpot Aktie
WKN DE: A12CWQ / ISIN: US4435731009
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30.06.2026 12:44:00
HubSpot vs. Salesforce: Which CRM Stock Is the Better Buy?
Early this year, the entire software sector was rocked by an event dubbed the SaaSpocalypse as investors grappled with the idea that large language models and agentic AI could undermine the software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model. HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) both got hit hard in that sell-off, and they've kept sliding since. They are now down by 54% and 40%, respectively, year to date, even though artificial intelligence has been a catalyst for them, not a headwind.The SaaSpocalypse threat doesn't carry much merit, and many of the stocks that sold off have partial recovered; the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, which was down by about 30% at one point year to date, is now down only 14%. Still, plenty of software stocks look compelling after the deep slump -- HubSpot and Salesforce among them. Here's what investors should consider if they want to choose between those two.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu HubSpot Inc
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: HubSpot präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: HubSpot legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HubSpot Inc
|159,50
|-1,24%
|Salesforce
|137,24
|-0,78%