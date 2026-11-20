Picture a mid-market business owner trying to manage sales leads, marketing emails, and customer support tickets across five different, disconnected pieces of software. Every manual update is a potential error, and every missed interaction is lost revenue. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) solved this by building an all-in-one platform that unifies these functions under a single data model.

On November 19, 2026, the stock closed at $191.99, having faced a difficult stretch over the past year with about a 46% decline that reflects broader investor concern over slowing growth and shifting buying habits in the customer relationship management (CRM) space.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns HubSpot an overall Superscore of 84 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

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