Founder Aktie
WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
|
28.09.2026 03:59:14
HubSpot's Co-Founder Sells 8,500 Shares for $2.1 Million After a 52% One-Year Stock Price Decline
Brian Halligan, a member of the Board of Directors, former CEO, and co-founder of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), reported a sale of 8,500 shares of common stock on September 15, 2026 according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($245.64); post-transaction value based on September 15, 2026 market close ($241.96).
HubSpot operates as a leading provider of cloud-based CRM and business operations software. The company's integrated platform strategy consolidates critical business functions -- including marketing automation, sales enablement, customer service, and content management -- into a unified ecosystem, enabling customers to streamline workflows and improve customer lifecycle management.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Founder
Analysen zu Founder
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Founder
|0,07
|14,29%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost finden am Montag keine einheitliche Richtung.