HubSpot's Co-Founder Sells 8,500 Shares for $2.1 Million After a 52% One-Year Stock Price Decline

Brian Halligan, a member of the Board of Directors, former CEO, and co-founder of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), reported a sale of 8,500 shares of common stock on September 15, 2026 according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($245.64); post-transaction value based on September 15, 2026 market close ($241.96).

HubSpot operates as a leading provider of cloud-based CRM and business operations software. The company's integrated platform strategy consolidates critical business functions -- including marketing automation, sales enablement, customer service, and content management -- into a unified ecosystem, enabling customers to streamline workflows and improve customer lifecycle management.

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