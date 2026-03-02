HudBay Minerals Aktie

HudBay Minerals

WKN: A0DPL4 / ISIN: CA4436281022

02.03.2026 13:18:15

Hudbay To Acquire Arizona Sonoran Copper In $1.48 Bln All Share Deal

(RTTNews) - Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO, HBM), a Toronto-based Canadian mining company, on Monday entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (ASCUF, ASCU.TO) not already owned by Hudbay in an all-share transaction valued at about $1.48 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

Under the terms, Arizona Sonoran shareholders will receive 0.242 of a Hudbay common share for each Arizona share held.

The offer implies a value of C$9.35 per share based on Hudbay's February 27 closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The implied price represents a 30% premium to Arizona's closing price and a 36% premium to its 20-day volume-weighted average price.

Hudbay currently owns approximately 9.99% of Arizona.

Following completion, existing Hudbay and Arizona shareholders are expected to own approximately 89% and 11% of the combined company, respectively.

The transaction will result in Hudbay owning 100% of the Cactus copper project in Arizona and is expected to strengthen its U.S. growth pipeline alongside its Copper World project.

On Friday, Arizona closed trading 3.74% higher at C$7.22 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Hudbay Minerals closed trading 0.78% higher at C$38.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

HudBay Minerals Inc. 23,70 -0,59%

HudBay Minerals Inc. 23,70 -0,59% HudBay Minerals Inc.

