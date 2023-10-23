Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hudson and HMSHost Foundation Together Raise Nearly $300,000 to Support Ongoing Recovery on Maui Following Devastating Wildfires



Donations Will Benefit Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund BETHESDA, Maryland (Oct. 23, 2023) – Today, travel experience leader Hudson and HMSHost Foundation announced that together the organizations raised nearly $300,000 to support the Maui Strong Fund of Hawai‘i Community Foundation, which is working tirelessly to provide financial resources for the people and places affected by the devastating Maui wildfires. Donations came from passengers shopping at Hudson travel convenience stores across the U.S., as well as a grant from the HMSHost Foundation, funded in part by travelers donating change in quick-service restaurants operated by global restaurateur HMSHost at Kahului Airport (OGG) and contributing to a round-up-for-charity program at HMSHost’s full-service restaurants throughout the country. “We have a deep connection to the Hawaiian Islands, operating in three of its largest airports where we employ more than 900 team members,” said Steve Johnson, President & Chief Executive Officer, North America. “Our hearts remain with our Maui ohana and their families during this incredibly difficult time.” “A heartfelt mahalo (thank you) to Hudson, HMSHost Foundation, and the many passengers and travelers who donated at convenience stores and restaurants for this incredible gift,” said Micah Kāne, CEO and president of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. “At Hawai‘i Community Foundation, we believe that by working together, we can accomplish great things, and this effort is a wonderful example of people coming together to offer kindness in a difficult time.” In the days immediately following the wildfires, Hudson also joined forces with JFK International Air Terminal, Delta Air Lines, and several vendor partners to provide food and beverages, clothing, and other relief items in a supply run that was flown by Delta from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Hawaii. Additionally, HMSHost associates employed at Kahului Airport (OGG) have been eligible to apply for financial support through the company’s HMSHost Cares emergency assistance fund, created for employees affected by natural disasters or other unforeseen circumstances. About Hudson Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free, and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn. Dufry (SIX: DUFN) has combined with Autogrill to become the leading travel experience player worldwide. Soon to be named Avolta, this global diversified company uniquely combines retail, food & beverage, and digital. About HMSHost Foundation HMSHost Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to fight poverty in the local community with food, shelter, education, and workforce development. HMSHost Foundation focuses on combating the cycle of poverty at the local level. Charitable work carried out by HMSHost Foundation is done based on pillars of giving: Relieve hunger and promote nutritional wellness through food-related initiatives;

Combat homelessness through access to safe housing, furnishings, clothing, and stable employment;

Encourage the next generation through access to education and training;

Provide opportunity for financial stability through hospitality industry training and placement;

Honor our veterans and their families by supporting programs that meet their needs for food, shelter, medical care, and job training and placement. Visit HMSHostFoundation.org for more information. About HMSHost Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates locations all over North America, and is part of Dufry Group (SIX: DUFN – www.dufry.com), the leading travel experience player worldwide that uniquely combines retail, food & beverage and digital. The group, soon to be Avolta, serves 2.3 billion passengers in more than 75 countries in 5,500 outlets across 1,200 airports, motorways, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and other locations across six continents. Visit HMSHost.com for more information and connect with HMSHost on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

