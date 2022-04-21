|
Hudson Awarded Ten-Year Contract Extension At Ontario International Airport
East Rutherford, N.J., April 21, 2022 - Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today announced it has secured a ten-year contract extension at Ontario International Airport (ONT), which serves more than 5.5 million travelers annually. With over 8,600 square feet of retail space, the contract includes the conversion of two of Hudson's seven existing stores into its new shop-in-shop concept, Evolve - opening later this year in Terminals 2 and 4.
The agreement is the latest in a multi-year partnership between Hudson and the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) - a testament to Hudson's ability to exceed travelers' expectations and create value through best-in-class retail formats. Since 2017, Hudson has offered ONT travelers some of its most popular proprietary concepts, including Ink by Hudson, as well as localized concepts that celebrate the city as the gateway to Southern California. Now, the partnership reaches a new milestone, as ONT will also become home to Hudson's first two Evolve stores on the West Coast.
'Our partnership with the Ontario International Airport Authority has achieved great success over the years, as they share our vision and commitment to transforming the retail experience,' said Brian Quinn, EVP and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hudson. 'With this extension, we are confident that we will continue to deliver the level of service and innovative concepts their travelers are looking for, including our two new Evolve stores.'
Offering a one-stop shopping destination, Evolve brings together a curated selection of national and local brands with the best of travel essentials. Here, travelers will be delighted to find shop-in-shops featuring luggage from Briggs & Riley and Herschel Supply Co., accessories from Happy Socks and Sunglass Hut, electronics from Apple, Beats, Bose, and Brookstone, toys from Build-A-Bear Workshop(R) and LEGO(R), and fan-favorite local products in a 'Distinctively Los Angeles' section.
With convenience at its core, Evolve also offers three checkout options, including self-checkout and mobile point of sale (POS), allowing Hudson team members to spend more time assisting travelers and serving as brand ambassadors.
'We are excited to expand our relationship with Hudson and to bring the Evolve concept to Ontario International Airport. One of the great things about flying into and out of ONT is the convenient, hassle-free customer experience our travelers are able to enjoy, and we believe this new shop-in-shop retail format aligns directly with that,' said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario.
