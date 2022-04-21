Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hudson Awarded Ten-Year Contract Extension At Ontario International Airport



21.04.2022 / 14:00



Extending Through 2032, New Agreement Signals Confidence In Hudson's Concessions Portfolio East Rutherford, N.J., April 21, 2022 - Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today announced it has secured a ten-year contract extension at Ontario International Airport (ONT), which serves more than 5.5 million travelers annually. With over 8,600 square feet of retail space, the contract includes the conversion of two of Hudson's seven existing stores into its new shop-in-shop concept, Evolve - opening later this year in Terminals 2 and 4. The agreement is the latest in a multi-year partnership between Hudson and the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) - a testament to Hudson's ability to exceed travelers' expectations and create value through best-in-class retail formats. Since 2017, Hudson has offered ONT travelers some of its most popular proprietary concepts, including Ink by Hudson, as well as localized concepts that celebrate the city as the gateway to Southern California. Now, the partnership reaches a new milestone, as ONT will also become home to Hudson's first two Evolve stores on the West Coast. 'Our partnership with the Ontario International Airport Authority has achieved great success over the years, as they share our vision and commitment to transforming the retail experience,' said Brian Quinn, EVP and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hudson. 'With this extension, we are confident that we will continue to deliver the level of service and innovative concepts their travelers are looking for, including our two new Evolve stores.' Offering a one-stop shopping destination, Evolve brings together a curated selection of national and local brands with the best of travel essentials. Here, travelers will be delighted to find shop-in-shops featuring luggage from Briggs & Riley and Herschel Supply Co., accessories from Happy Socks and Sunglass Hut, electronics from Apple, Beats, Bose, and Brookstone, toys from Build-A-Bear Workshop(R) and LEGO(R), and fan-favorite local products in a 'Distinctively Los Angeles' section. With convenience at its core, Evolve also offers three checkout options, including self-checkout and mobile point of sale (POS), allowing Hudson team members to spend more time assisting travelers and serving as brand ambassadors. 'We are excited to expand our relationship with Hudson and to bring the Evolve concept to Ontario International Airport. One of the great things about flying into and out of ONT is the convenient, hassle-free customer experience our travelers are able to enjoy, and we believe this new shop-in-shop retail format aligns directly with that,' said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario. Rendering of Evolve by Hudson at Ontario International Airport About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler's Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner). For further information, please contact: Hudson Media Contact

Cindi Buckwalter

VP of Corporate Communications

communications@hudsongroup.com OIAA Media Contact

Steve Lambert

(909) 841-7527

slambert@flyontario.com

