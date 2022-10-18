Hudson Extends Term At Charleston International Airport With A New, Ten-Year Contract

East Rutherford, N.J., October 18, 2022 Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today revealed the plans for its redeveloped concessions portfolio at Charleston International Airport (CHS) under a ten-year contract extension expanding a partnership of more than two decades.

Over the next year, Hudson will deliver a travel retail revolution for CHS and its over 4 million annual travelers, bringing together travel convenience, specialty retail, and food and beverage (F&B) under Dufrys global Destination 2027 strategy. This combination retail and dining program will contain some of Hudsons most beloved proprietary concepts, Evolve by Hudson and Hudson Nonstop, a specialty shop-in-shop from TUMI, a standalone Sunglass Hut store, and Hudsons inaugural Chick-fil-A location.

Strengthening this exciting new offering, Hudson will introduce its new loyalty program, frictionless checkout options, and a number of other digital innovations to make the experience faster and more convenient for CHS travelers especially at a time when the airport is witnessing record-breaking numbers.

Expanded payment capabilities, such as self-checkout and mobile POS, will give travelers the flexibility to check out on the go while allowing Hudson to elevate the level of service delivered by its team members. Red By Dufry, available in select stores, will enable travelers to engage with Hudson before, during, and after they travel while also receiving exclusive benefits every time they shop.

Elliott Summey and the Charleston County Aviation Authority have implemented a strong redevelopment strategy that will continue to set CHS up for the future, and Hudson is proud to contribute to that growth, said Brian Quinn, EVP and Deputy CEO of Hudson. Our new stores reflect our ongoing investment and commitment to evolving with the airports vision and better supporting its fast growing traveler base with the best brands and technological innovations.

We are pleased with the substantial investment and commitment to the customer experience that Hudson continues to make at Charleston International on behalf of the thousands of travelers that pass through our terminal daily, said Elliott Summey, CEO and Executive Director. Adding new specialty and nationally recognized brands will give travelers more reason and excitement to travel through our airport.

Chick-fil-A, Evolve, Hudson Nonstop, and Sunglass Hut will be located in the Central Hall, and the TUMI shop-in-shop will debut in Hudsons existing Tech On The Go store. When officially open, these new stores will join Hudsons five other offerings in CHS, including a combination Hudson/Dunkin and a Dunkin mobile cart.



Details of the new retail and dining concessions, spanning more than 4,600 square feet, are as follows:

Travel Convenience:

Hudson Nonstop: Skip the checkout lines at Hudson Nonstop, a travel convenience concept that provides a fast and frictionless way for travelers to pick up their must-have essentials, food and beverage products, and local favorites, and then exit, all without stopping to pay.

Specialty Retail:

Evolve by Hudson: Blending the accessibility of travel convenience with a specialty retail experience, Evolve by Hudson is a one-stop shop specifically tailored to the local market. At CHS, travelers will be delighted to find shop-in-shops featuring local souvenirs, lifestyle items, and premium proprietary sunglasses from Shades of Charleston; artisan-crafted jewelry from Pura Vida; luggage from Briggs & Riley, Herschel Supply Co., and Vera Bradley; writing instruments from Caran dAche and LAMY; apparel from Happy Socks, Rip Curl, and Vineyard Vines; and skincare from Sun Bum®. Self-checkout and mobile POS are also available for quick checkout.

Sunglass Hut: As the leading eyewear destination, Sunglass Hut boasts the most sought-after fashion, luxury, and performance sunglass brands in a fun, highly engaging shopping experience. The store features a wide range of styles from Sunglass Huts proprietary brands, Ray-Ban and Oakley, as well as premium brands.

TUMI (Shop-In-Shop): An international travel and lifestyle brand, TUMI has been creating world-class business and travel essentials designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, TUMI is committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions.

Food & Beverage:

Chick-fil-A: Known for its signature hospitality and great-tasting food made with quality ingredients, Chick-fil-A is one of the largest restaurant companies in the U.S. Popular menu items include the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, Chick-fil-A Nuggets®, Waffle Potato Fries, and freshly prepared entrée salads and lemonade.

Opening in 2022 and 2023, the stores will operate under HG-BW Charleston JV, a joint venture between Hudson and its Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) Partners Branded Works, Inc., a longstanding Hudson partner, and Lillies of Charleston, a local partner.

