Hudson Reveals Its Best Books of 2022

East Rutherford, N.J., November 22, 2022 Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today announced its Best Books of 2022. Selections were decided by nominations from Hudson team members from buyers and booksellers and several Hudson executives including Chief Executive Officer Jordi Martin-Consuegra.

After a close contest with Trust, Hernan Diazs multigenerational narrative about power and perception, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, the imaginative and expansive novel by Gabrielle Zevin, earned the top spot as Hudsons Book of The Year.

It is a book about creative partnership, it is a book about love, it is a riveting story, said Matt Comito, Hudsons Director of Books, who urged readers to Try it. Justin Hennequant, Hudsons Vice President of Books, called it, One of the best friendship/love/creative partner stories I have read.

Earning the honor of the Best Non-Fiction Book of the Year is Also a Poet: Frank OHara, My Father, and Me, Ada Calhouns quixotic attempt to finish her fathers biography of the poet Frank OHara.

Our Best Books of 2022 collection once again demonstrates the diverse interests of Hudsons reading community, including our Indie bookstore friends, and is a great example of why and how curation at Hudson is so broadly inclusive, said Sara Hinckley, Senior Vice President of Books at Hudson. From Bird Brother to Book Lovers, we hope there is a little something here for everyone.

A selection of the Best Books of 2022 will be available in Hudson stores across North America beginning on December 6, 2022. The complete list, including additional bookseller favorites from the year along with all of the reviews, can be found at https://www.hudsonbooksellers.com/best-books-2022 or as an audiobook collection at https://libro.fm/playlists/3632.



Best Fiction:

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin

Trust Hernan Diaz

Book Lovers Emily Henry

The Many Daughters of Afong Moy Jamie Ford

Devil House John Darnielle

Young Mungo Douglas Stuart

The Family Chao Lan Samantha Chang

Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell Taj McCoy

One Italian Summer Rebecca Serle

The Candy House Jennifer Egan



Best Non-Fiction:

Also a Poet: Frank OHara, My Father, and Me Ada Calhoun

I'm Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy

Stories I Might Regret Telling You Martha Wainwright

Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris

Finding Me Viola Davis

Bird Brother: A Falconers Journey and the Healing Power of Wildlife Rodney Stotts

The Monsters Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World David K. Randall

The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything Matthew Ball

Unmasked: My Life Solving Americas Cold Cases Paul Holes

Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives Mary Laura Philpott