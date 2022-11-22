|
Hudson Reveals Its Best Books of 2022
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow By Gabrielle Zevin Named Book of the Year
East Rutherford, N.J., November 22, 2022 Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today announced its Best Books of 2022. Selections were decided by nominations from Hudson team members from buyers and booksellers and several Hudson executives including Chief Executive Officer Jordi Martin-Consuegra.
After a close contest with Trust, Hernan Diazs multigenerational narrative about power and perception, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, the imaginative and expansive novel by Gabrielle Zevin, earned the top spot as Hudsons Book of The Year.
It is a book about creative partnership, it is a book about love, it is a riveting story, said Matt Comito, Hudsons Director of Books, who urged readers to Try it. Justin Hennequant, Hudsons Vice President of Books, called it, One of the best friendship/love/creative partner stories I have read.
Earning the honor of the Best Non-Fiction Book of the Year is Also a Poet: Frank OHara, My Father, and Me, Ada Calhouns quixotic attempt to finish her fathers biography of the poet Frank OHara.
Our Best Books of 2022 collection once again demonstrates the diverse interests of Hudsons reading community, including our Indie bookstore friends, and is a great example of why and how curation at Hudson is so broadly inclusive, said Sara Hinckley, Senior Vice President of Books at Hudson. From Bird Brother to Book Lovers, we hope there is a little something here for everyone.
A selection of the Best Books of 2022 will be available in Hudson stores across North America beginning on December 6, 2022. The complete list, including additional bookseller favorites from the year along with all of the reviews, can be found at https://www.hudsonbooksellers.com/best-books-2022 or as an audiobook collection at https://libro.fm/playlists/3632.
About Hudson
Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Travelers Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn and Instagram.
About Hudson Books
Hudson is the travel industrys leading bookseller, selling books in over 500 stores across North America including at our proprietary concepts, Hudson Booksellers and Ink by Hudson. As the travelers local bookstore for over 30 years, we are a cultural gateway between home cities and a world of destinations, curating a diverse and representative assortment. We celebrate local authors as well as international prizewinners; we support small and independent presses and always have the latest bestsellers. Our knowledgeable and empowered booksellers are integral to our service and selection. Proud members of the American Booksellers Association, we are honored to work with some of the most iconic independent bookstores in the country.
