25.08.2022 21:11:16
Huffy Recalls Ride-on Toys Due To Fall And Injury Hazards
(RTTNews) - Huffy Corporation has recalled about 28,500 ride-on toys due to fall and injury hazards.
According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has recalled Blue's Clues Foot to Floor toys as the ride-on toy can tip forward when a young child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.
The company said it has received 19 reports of children falling forward while they were riding the toy, resulting in 18 facial injuries.
The recalled product involves Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toys. The ride-on toy is made with plush light blue fabric with spots and is in the shape of the cartoon dog character Blue's Clues. The ride-on toy has four wheels and has handlebars tucked behind the dog's ears. The model number is 55061 with the date codes of 15221,15921, 19921, 21021, 22321, 23721, 26821, 28821 or 29421.
The recalled product were exclusively sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from August 2021 through July 2022 for about $40.
