Huge Changes to Social Security Are Likely on the Way: Here's How They Compare

The sands in the hourglass counting down the days until Social Security goes insolvent just sped up their downward fall. Last year, the Social Security Trustees projected that the program's combined trust funds would run out of money in 2035. Their latest report, though, lowered the estimated date by one year to 2034.However, the Trustees' gloomy predictions only apply if nothing is done to fix Social Security. Politicians in Washington, D.C., certainly know the backlash they'll experience if they do nothing. Because of this, huge changes to Social Security are likely on the way at some point. Here's how the top alternatives compare.